IYDF and Shourya Samajik Sansthan Join Hands to Bring Warmth to Orphaned Children in Chhattisgarh

PNN

New Delhi [India], August 24: On August 22, 2024, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) teamed up with Shourya Samajik Sansthan to organize a meaningful charity event for the children of Seva Bharti Matri Chhaya Orphanage in Durg, Chhattisgarh. The event was led by Sachin Tamrakar, with enthusiastic support from volunteers Prashant Pille, Durg Lalit Verma, and Dilip Deshmukh.

Held from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM, the event aimed to provide essential food supplements, baby care products, and personal hygiene items to the eight children at the orphanage. These supplies not only met the children's daily needs but also significantly improved their quality of life.

During the event, the organizers showcased the donated items through banners and posters, creating awareness about the initiative. Additionally, interactive sessions were held with orphanage members and guests to gather their feedback and expectations from IYDF. These exchanges helped deepen the connection between the organizers and the beneficiaries, providing valuable insights into their needs.

The participants expressed deep gratitude for the support provided by IYDF. They highlighted the importance of such international organizations in supporting impoverished children in remote areas, who represent the future of the nation.

By offering assistance and care, IYDF is not only helping these children grow but also contributing to the nation's progress. The appreciation for IYDF's efforts was evident, with many acknowledging the crucial role such organizations play in bridging the gap between children's educational and healthcare needs.

Dr. Sudhir Hishikar, the head of Shourya Samajik Sansthan, extended heartfelt thanks to IYDF for its unwavering support. He emphasized that the event not only provided much-needed material aid to the children but also brought them hope and warmth. IYDF's actions once again demonstrated its strong commitment to global child welfare and its dedication to making a positive impact in the lives of vulnerable children.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor