IYDF and Shree Sai Travels Bring Warmth and Hope to Children in Nalanda

Nalanda (Bihar) [India], October 14: The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) partnered with Shree Sai Travels to host a heartwarming aid event for underprivileged children in the village of Rana Bigha, Nalanda. Organised by Ravi Ranjan, the event was supported by volunteers Raj Kumar, Rohan Ranjan Gupta, Rohit Ranjan Gupta, Prashant Rajput, and Sonu Kumar. Together, they brought much-needed educational supplies and food to children from the Most Divine Public School, spreading joy and hope through their thoughtful donations and engaging activities.

Supporting Learning and Daily Life

The donated items included school bags, water bottles, lunch boxes, stationery sets, notebooks, pens, biscuits, and chocolates. These essential items, provided by IYDF and Shree Sai Travels, aimed to support the children's education and improve their daily lives. Each of the 30 children received these gifts with gratitude, their smiles reflecting their excitement.

Event organiser Ravi Ranjan shared his thoughts: "Seeing the children's happiness as they received their supplies and treats was deeply moving. What may seem like simple items to us are actually vital tools for these children's education and well-being." He highlighted Shree Sai Travels' important role in supporting local education and charitable initiatives, expressing hope for continued collaboration with IYDF to assist even more underprivileged children in the future.

Performances and Distribution of Supplies

The event, which began at 2:00 PM, started with lively singing performances by the children. Their energetic voices filled the air, bringing smiles to everyone present. Following the performances, the volunteers distributed the supplies, with the children especially delighted by the snacks and chocolatesluxuries they rarely get to enjoy. The atmosphere was filled with warmth and love as the volunteers engaged with the children, offering them encouragement and support.

The volunteers reflected on the experience, saying, "Today's event gave us a glimpse into a different side of society. Helping these children brought us deep inner joy. We are thankful to IYDF for giving us this opportunity to bring warmth and happiness to these wonderful children. It's an experience we will always cherish." Through the event, the volunteers not only provided tangible aid but also experienced personal growth and emotional fulfillment.

IYDF and Shree Sai Travels: Partners in Positive Change

The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) is committed to helping disadvantaged children and youth worldwide. This collaboration with Shree Sai Travels brought both material support and a message of compassion to the children of Most Divine Public School, reflecting IYDF's and local businesses' shared commitment to fostering positive change in society. Shree Sai Travels played a crucial role in this event, showcasing its dedication to fulfilling its corporate social responsibilities.

Inderjeet Kumar, the head of the school, expressed his gratitude, stating, "The supplies provided will greatly benefit the children's education and daily lives. We are thankful to IYDF and Shree Sai Travels for their generous support. Their kindness has shown the children that they are cared for and valued by the wider community." He also expressed hope for future collaborations with IYDF and other compassionate businesses to continue supporting children in need.

Reflections from the Volunteers: The True Impact of Giving

At the end of the event, the volunteers shared their thoughts on the significance of their contribution and the importance of the supplies for the children. Ravi Ranjan remarked, "Today's event made me truly appreciate the value of giving. The children's smiles were the greatest reward we could ask for. Thank you to IYDF for allowing us to make a difference in the lives of these underprivileged children."

Through this event, the volunteers not only provided much-needed material assistance but also experienced the fulfillment that comes from selfless giving. IYDF looks forward to continuing its partnership with Shree Sai Travels and other companies in the future, providing further support for children's education and daily needs while planting seeds of hope in their hearts.

