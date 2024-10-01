IYDF and Shree Shyam AC Repair Bring Hope and Support to Orphanage Children

PNN

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], October 1: The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), in partnership with Shree Shyam AC Repair Gurgaon, successfully organized a charitable event at the Mahila and Bal Vikas Yojna Orphanage in Gurgaon. Through the donation of educational supplies and sports equipment, the event provided care and support to 55 children, inspiring them to pursue a brighter future.

Joining Hands to Spread Love and Care

This initiative was led by IYDF, with Shyam heading a dedicated team of volunteers. Among them were Tahir Khan, Sahil, Shivani, Chirag, Shivam, Vinay, Surender, Vinod, Ikrar, Parvati, Arti, Shreya Raina, Shaila Raina, Usha, Krishna, Poonam, Bhawna, Dinesh Devi, and Deepa. The volunteers provided not only essential supplies but also engaging activities aimed at supporting the children's growth and development.

Supporting Children's Growth Through Donations

The event featured donations that catered to both educational and recreational needs. The educational supplies included 50 school bags, 50 notebooks, and 50 geometry sets, each containing pencils, compasses, sharpeners, and erasers. Sports equipment such as footballs, badminton rackets, and cricket sets were also donated, along with snacks like samosas, juice, and cake. These donations will help the children enhance their learning environment, while the sports gear promotes physical activity, teamwork, and a spirit of competition.

Engaging Activities that Spark Interest in Learning

The event began at 9:00 am and continued until midday. Volunteers not only distributed supplies but also led a series of educational and fun activities. They introduced the children to various vegetables and explained their nutritional benefits, helping to improve the children's awareness of healthy eating. The children also recited poems, creating a lively and enjoyable learning atmosphere.

In addition to the educational activities, the volunteers organized games like football, badminton, and cricket. These games provided not only enjoyment but also helped the children develop their physical abilities and teamwork skills.

Reflections from the Organisers: Small Acts Create a Bright Future

After the event, Shyam shared his thoughts: "Helping underprivileged children is an empowering experience. By providing basic educational materials and sports equipment, we can give these children better access to educational opportunities. Every small act of kindness has the potential to create a lasting impact on their future. Seeing the children's smiles and their enthusiasm for learning fills us with immense satisfaction."

He further added, "This event not only gave us hope for these children's futures but also reinforced the importance of continuing our support. IYDF will continue to organize similar initiatives to bring love and care to more children, helping them realize their full potential and achieve a brighter future."

Volunteer Reflections: Every Experience is a Gift

The volunteers who participated in the event shared their own experiences, saying, "We feel incredibly fortunate to be part of such a charitable initiative. Interacting with these children showed us that helping them goes beyond material support - it's about being there for them emotionally. Seeing their smiles made all our efforts worthwhile." Another volunteer added, "These children are full of innocence and hope. Through our efforts, we hope to give them more opportunities in life and learning."

Looking Ahead: Continuing to Support Children with Love and Care

This successful event provided not only material support but also emotional strength to the children at Mahila and Bal Vikas Yojna Orphanage. IYDF has pledged to continue working with companies and volunteers to organize more charitable activities, reaching out to more children in need. By promoting education, sports, and care, IYDF remains dedicated to giving these children the resources and opportunities they need to build a brighter future.

