IYDF and Shri Sai Multi Services Bring Warmth and Support to Children at Pravah Orphanage

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Maharashtra) [India], October 9: The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), in collaboration with Shri Sai Multi Services, organised a heartfelt charity event at Pravah Orphanage in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. During the event, organisers and volunteers provided 33 children with essential school supplies, sports equipment, and food. They also spent a joyful afternoon with the children, fostering a sense of hope and encouragement for their future.

Dedication from Organisers and Volunteers

The event was initiated by Sunil Narayan Chandrahas of Shri Sai Multi Services, with the active participation of volunteers Prafulla Nirwane, Shaukat Shaha, Harishchandra Parmeshwar, Vivek Gaikwad, and Pradip Narke. The volunteers brought warmth and care to ensure that each child felt supported and encouraged by society.

Donations Focused on Education, Sports, and Health

IYDF and Shri Sai Multi Services thoughtfully prepared a wide range of supplies, including educational materials, sports equipment, and food, aimed at supporting the children's learning and well-being. The donated educational supplies included books and stationery, while the sports equipment, such as footballs and other recreational games, encouraged the children to participate in physical activities and experience the joy of teamwork. Additionally, various food items were provided to meet the children's nutritional needs. These donations not only addressed the children's daily needs but also enriched their learning and recreational experiences.

Interactive Activities That Fostered Care and Joy

Throughout the event, volunteers and children engaged in numerous interactive activities, including games and motivational speeches. The children, accompanied by the volunteers, played happily and eagerly participated in the games, creating a heartwarming and joyful atmosphere. Volunteers also shared inspiring speeches, encouraging the children to stay committed to their studies and develop a positive outlook on life. Laughter echoed throughout the event, and the volunteers' genuine companionship made the children feel a sense of family warmth.

Rameshwar Gorde, head of Pravah Orphanage, expressed his gratitude: "The support from IYDF and Shri Sai Multi Services is incredibly valuable to us. The supplies and care they brought today have warmed the hearts of our children. The event has given them a chance to experience something different and feel the support and love from society."

Reflections from the Volunteers: The Impact of Charity

After the event, Sunil Narayan Chandrahas shared his thoughts: "We are thankful to IYDF for this precious opportunity to do something meaningful for these children. Visiting the orphanage was deeply moving, and it was one of the most rewarding experiences of our lives. The smiles on the children's faces and their heartfelt gratitude made all of our efforts worthwhile."

The volunteers also added: "Participating in this event was not just about helping others but also about personal growth. Seeing the children's smiles filled us with joy and satisfaction. We felt the true power of charity and hope more people will join efforts like this in the future, contributing to society."

Conclusion and Looking Ahead

The charity event organised by IYDF and Shri Sai Multi Services at Pravah Orphanage brought much-needed care and support to the children. IYDF plans to continue partnering with compassionate organisations to help more children in need, supporting their growth and development. Sunil Narayan Chandrahas hopes to work with like-minded individuals to strengthen the impact of charity efforts and bring hope and light to the futures of more children.

This event not only provided material support but also left a lasting impression on the volunteers, showcasing the profound impact of charitable work. Through their collective efforts, they have positively influenced the children's lives, and the warmth and care will continue to inspire the children as they move towards brighter futures.

