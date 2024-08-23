IYDF and Siddhivinayak Architects Bring Warmth and Care to Orphanage Children

PNN

New Delhi [India], August 23: On the afternoon of August 18, 2024, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) in collaboration with Siddhivinayak Architects hosted a heartfelt charity event at Chok Bazar in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh. The event was organized to support 18 children from Srajan Sansthan Orphanage, providing them with essential living supplies and educational materials. The event was led by Aditya Chaturvedi, with volunteers Siddharth Chaturvedi, Rajendra Singh, Deepak Bhardwaj, and Aman Chaturvedi contributing their time and efforts.

During the event, IYDF and Siddhivinayak Architects provided the children with food, clothing, and stationery, all of which played a significant role in improving their daily lives. Although no games were organized at the event, the children were thrilled and satisfied with the items they received. When Aditya Chaturvedi engaged in one-on-one conversations with the children, they initially appeared shy due to the presence of the orphanage staff. However, as the conversation progressed, the children began to open up, sharing their desire for sports equipment and toys, particularly those suitable for younger children. Moved by their requests, Chaturvedi promised to bring these items during his next visit.

The children's happiness was evident as they received new clothes and school supplies, creating an atmosphere filled with warmth and emotion. This event not only met the children's basic needs but also made them feel valued and supported by society. Aditya Chaturvedi expressed his joy in seeing the children's smiles and hearing them voice their wishes. He looks forward to providing even more support to these children in the future. The collaboration between IYDF and Siddhivinayak Architects once again demonstrated how compassion and kindness can bring endless warmth and strength to those in need.

