IYDF and SIM Studio Hosur Spread Warmth and Care to Children in Tamil Nadu

New Delhi [India] August 28: On August 25, 2024, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) joined forces with SIM Studio Hosur to organize a heartwarming charitable event at Sri Ramkrishna Seva Ashrama in Tamil Nadu, India. This event was dedicated to providing essential living supplies to 42 children and bringing smiles and encouragement through interactive activities.

Organizers and Volunteer Team

The event was organized by Dhanaseelan, who led a committed team of volunteers, including Jayasuriyan, Dharmaraj, Shahulhamid, Narayanan, Vijaragavan, Bala Sundaram, Antony Innocent, Hilda, Sheela, Sakthiraja, Yeshwant, Arul, and Satya. Their collective efforts made the event a resounding success, filling the day with joy and compassion.

Support Provided

The volunteers prepared a generous collection of supplies to meet the children's needs, including 6 bags of 25 kg rice, 10 liters of cooking oil, 20 packs of noodles, 10 kg of lentils, 42 bars of bathing soap, 42 bars of laundry soap, 42 packets of shampoo, 4 sets of badminton rackets, a badminton net, 42 packets of biscuits, 20 packs of baked goods, and 2 packs of chocolates. These provisions were carefully chosen to support the children's daily lives and bring some extra cheer.

Event Location and Beneficiaries

The event took place at Sri Ramkrishna Seva Ashrama, located at Vivekananda Nagar, Titan Township Road, Mathigiri, Krishnagiri District, Tamil Nadu. C. Rajagopalan, the head of the beneficiary organization, warmly welcomed the volunteers and expressed deep gratitude for their support.

Event Activities

The event was filled with meaningful activities designed to engage and uplift the children. The day began with introductions to IYDF and the volunteers, helping the children understand the mission behind the support they were receiving. This was followed by motivational speeches delivered by the volunteers, encouraging the children to pursue their dreams with determination.

Interactive sessions included group singing, solo performances, imitations, joke-telling, and poetry recitations, creating an atmosphere of laughter and joy. The volunteers then distributed the prepared supplies to each child, ensuring their immediate needs were met. The event concluded with a heartfelt gesture of gratitude from the volunteers, who shared cake with the children, celebrating the special day together.

Volunteer Reflections

After the event, the volunteers expressed their deep satisfaction and happiness in being part of such a meaningful initiative. They were touched by the children's smiles and positive outlook on life, which left a lasting impression on everyone involved. The volunteers agreed that the event was not only successful in providing material support but also in delivering emotional encouragement to the children. They looked forward to participating in similar charitable activities in the future, bringing warmth and hope to more children in need.

This event not only strengthened IYDF's connection with the community but also reinforced its mission to help underprivileged children. Through such charitable activities, IYDF continues to spread love and support, lighting the way for a brighter future for every child in need.

