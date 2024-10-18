IYDF and SK Biryani Bring Care and Hope to Orphanage Children in Pattanam

VMPL

Pattanam (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 18: The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), in collaboration with SK Biryani, organized a special charity event at Christian Mission Service Orphanage. Led by Sarveshwaran Nagaraj and a dedicated volunteer team, the event aimed to support local children by providing essential supplies and engaging activities, fostering their growth and development. The event not only brought joy to the children but also provided the volunteers with a sense of fulfillment and pride.

Care and Learning Go Hand in Hand The event began at noon and continued until 4:00 p.m., with volunteers distributing various supplies, including rice, spices, cricket bats, stumps, balls, wheat flour, boys' belts, and general groceries. These donations significantly improved the children's daily lives and left a lasting, warm impression on their hearts.

The volunteers not only introduced the children to IYDF's mission but also organized fun activities like a cricket match and boxing lessons. The event provided the children with opportunities to learn and play, while motivational speeches inspired them to dream of a brighter future. The volunteersSarveshwaran Nagaraj, Sri Keerthana Kumaravel, Hariharasudhan Sivakumar, Hemalata Chidambaram, Sam Britto Selvakumar, Nagaraj Arumugam, Darshan Senthil Kumar, and Santosh Chandrashekaractively engaged with the children, forming strong bonds throughout the day.

Volunteers Reflect: Pride in Giving Back Following the event, the volunteers shared their feelings of deep satisfaction and achievement. "Participating in IYDF's charity event has filled us with a sense of pride," said Sarveshwaran Nagaraj. "By helping these children, we not only provided material support but also showed them that society cares." The volunteers added, "Seeing the smiles on the children's faces made us realize we were doing something truly meaningful."

For the volunteers, the event was a rewarding experience, reinforcing their commitment to future charitable endeavors. With IYDF's support and SK Biryani's contributions, the volunteers gained a profound appreciation for the importance of helping others and the impact they can make on the lives of those in need.

IYDF: Promoting Youth Welfare and Igniting Hope for the Future The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) is dedicated to improving the welfare of young people, especially those in difficult circumstances, by providing support and care. This collaboration with SK Biryani extended IYDF's impact in the Pattanam community, aiming to build the children's confidence, spark their interest in learning, and lay the foundation for their future development.

Jebasingh Shankar Singh, head of the orphanage, expressed heartfelt gratitude to IYDF and SK Biryani. "These donated supplies greatly improved the children's daily lives, and we are very grateful for IYDF's generous support," he said. He added that the event not only provided material assistance but also set an example for the children, filling them with hope for the future.

A Commitment to Ongoing Care and Support The success of this event brought joy to the children and a sense of pride and fulfillment to the volunteers involved. IYDF and SK Biryani pledged to continue organizing similar activities in the community to support more children in need. They believe that every small act of kindness can create a brighter future for these young lives.

Looking ahead, IYDF plans to expand its charitable initiatives, partnering with more companies like SK Biryani to provide assistance to orphans and vulnerable groups. This event was not just about donating supplies; it was a gesture of love and hope. The children's smiles and the volunteers' pride will continue to drive IYDF forward, inspiring them to bring more positive change to society.

