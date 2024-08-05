IYDF and Socially Conscious Companies Aid Vulnerable Children in Charity Institutions

VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 5: On the morning of August 1, 2024, IYDF (International Youth Development Foundation) joined forces with Philips Light Plus (Isha Traders) to host a heartwarming charity event at Anandatheeram Charitable Society in Kollam, India. This event aimed to provide essential support and care to children in need.

Nejumudeen Noushad, the founder of Philips Light Plus (Isha Traders), organized the event, supported by volunteers Shrukhan and Vishnu. They brought educational materials and brain development toys for the children, which play a crucial role in their growth and learning.

The event took place at Anandatheeram, Palamukk, Chathannoor Post Office, Kollam. Renjith, the head of the charity organization, warmly welcomed all volunteers and participants. Four children, primarily those with developmental disabilities who had been abandoned by their families, participated in the event.

At the venue, volunteers distributed educational materials and toys and spent quality time interacting with the children. Through games and conversations, the volunteers helped the children build confidence and experience joy, making them feel the warmth and care from society.

IYDF's significant support and recognition for this event highlighted the social responsibility and compassion towards vulnerable children. Despite their developmental challenges, the children at Anandatheeram Charitable Society need society's attention and love. This event not only provided tangible assistance but also brought emotional comfort to the children.

Nejumudeen Noushad expressed during the event, "These children may not understand why other children have the companionship and love of their families, which they lack. Therefore, they need our entire society, and they need more caring individuals to give them the companionship and love they deserve."

Through this event, the hope is to inspire more people to join the cause of supporting special needs children, creating a loving environment for their growth. Socially conscious companies and individuals can contribute in various ways to help these children, ensuring they grow up in a nurturing and supportive atmosphere.

