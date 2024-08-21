IYDF and SP Designs Collaborate in Bhubaneswar to Bring Warmth and Support to Children

PNN

New Delhi [India], August 21: On the afternoon of August 16, 2024, at 4:30 PM, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) partnered with SP Designs to organize a heartwarming charity event at Madhurmayee Adarsha Siksha Niketan in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. This event, organized by Samarjit Panigrahi and coordinated by Swarnam Rituparna Bal, aimed to provide essential aid and joy to 40 children.

The volunteer team, including Suman Mayuri, Milan Mayuri, Srusti Adyasa, and Aayush Anmol, brought their selfless love and dedication to the event, creating an atmosphere filled with care and compassion.

The aid provided during the event addressed both the daily needs and extracurricular activities of the children. The items distributed included Toor Dal, flour, mustard oil, various stationery supplies (such as notebooks, pens, pencils, erasers, sharpeners, rulers, sketch pens), snacks (including cakes, biscuits, potato chips, chocolates), as well as badminton rackets and school bags. These supplies not only met the children's material needs but also supported their education and recreational activities.

During the event, the children eagerly participated in a drawing competition and dance performances, showcasing their talents and creativity. The atmosphere was filled with laughter and joy as the children freely expressed themselves through art and received encouragement from the volunteers to display their unique abilities.

Samarjit Panigrahi expressed a deep sense of fulfillment and purpose following the event's success. He shared that seeing the children's smiles and witnessing the happiness brought by the aid made all the efforts worthwhile. He firmly believes that these actions not only help the children in the present but also lay a strong foundation for their future.

The collaboration between IYDF and SP Designs once again demonstrated their unwavering commitment to social responsibility by providing practical assistance and emotional support to children in need. This charity event not only improved the children's living conditions but also brought hope and motivation for a brighter future.

