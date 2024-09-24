IYDF and S.POOJA COMPUTERS Bring Joy and Support to Vanavasi Kalyana Balika Ashram in Dandeli

VMPL

Dandeli (Karnataka) [India], September 24: The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), in partnership with S.POOJA COMPUTERS, successfully organised a special charity event at Vanavasi Kalyana Balika Ashram in Karnataka. Led by Pooja Menasinkai, the event aimed to provide sports equipment and food to the tribal children in the ashram, while also creating a fun-filled day through interactive games and performances. The event was attended by 47 children, creating a warm and lively atmosphere.

Donations: Comprehensive Support with Sports Equipment and Food

The event saw the donation of a variety of items, including sports equipment such as cricket gear, footballs, badminton sets, carrom boards, chess sets, and skipping ropes. In addition, various food items were also provided to ensure the children enjoyed a delicious treat during the event. These donations helped enrich the children's playtime and strengthen their physical health, with the sports equipment particularly bringing joy as the children engaged in games and activities.

Volunteers: Bringing Love and Companionship

A team of 17 dedicated volunteers played a key role in the success of the event, including Sunanda Nasabi, Ashiwini Nasabi, Chandrashekar M, Kamala N, Punith Kadapatti, Heena Jamakhandi, Riyaz Jamakhandi, Laxmi Chillalmath, Sachin Nasabi, Asha Navalgund, Chinmayi Navalgund, Savita, Nidha J, Mahammad Umar, Smitha Gadadavar, Jyothi Menasinkai, and Shreelaxmi Nasabi.

The volunteers didn't just distribute the donated itemsthey actively participated in the children's activities, sharing joy and creating lasting memories. Neeta Joshi, the head of Vanavasi Kalyana Balika Ashram, was also present throughout the event, ensuring everything ran smoothly and that the children felt fully supported.

A Day Full of Fun: Indoor and Outdoor Games with Cultural Performances

The event, which began at 3 PM and continued until 6 PM, featured a variety of indoor and outdoor games. Indoors, the children enjoyed carrom, chess, judo, and skipping rope contests, while outdoor activities included cricket, football, badminton, and ring toss. Additionally, cultural performances such as dance shows and a fashion show brought excitement to the day, with a special birthday celebration adding an extra layer of joy.

The children participated eagerly in all the activities, showcasing their creativity and energy, especially during the dance and fashion show. The entire event was filled with laughter and happiness as the children engaged in playful competition and performances, making it a truly memorable day for everyone involved.

Reflections from the Organiser: More Than Just Donations, A Day of Bonding and Interaction

Reflecting on the day, Pooja Menasinkai shared her thoughts: "The children were overjoyed, and we spent such a wonderful time together. When I handed them the gifts, they expressed their deep gratitude. This wasn't just a donationit was a day of bonding, playing, and dancing with the children. Seeing them so happy because of our activities brought me immense satisfaction."

She emphasised the importance of building connections with the children through such events, noting that the volunteers' presence and engagement gave the children a sense of love and warmth. It was not only an opportunity to provide material support but also a chance to help the children grow emotionally through companionship and fun.

Looking Ahead: Continuing to Spread Care and Joy

This event not only provided material support to the children of Vanavasi Kalyana Balika Ashram but also added colour and hope to their lives through a range of enriching activities. The collaboration between IYDF and S.POOJA COMPUTERS highlighted their shared commitment to supporting disadvantaged children and ensuring their happiness.

Looking ahead, IYDF will continue to partner with more businesses and volunteers to bring care and support to children in need. Through such charitable activities, not only can we improve the living conditions of these children, but we can also enhance their confidence and well-being through meaningful interaction and companionship.

The success of this event is a testament to the power of kindness and community, bringing not only physical aid but also love and warmth through the volunteers' dedicated involvement. IYDF looks forward to bringing more hope and care to children in the future, helping them build brighter and more hopeful lives.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor