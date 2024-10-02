IYDF and SR Decors Bring Hope and Care to Children at NSBAV Children's Home

PNN

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 2: The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), in collaboration with SR Decors, organized a heartwarming charity event at NSBAV Children's Home in Coimbatore. The event aimed to provide essential educational and living supplies to 22 children, while also hosting a series of fun and educational activities that filled their day with joy and warmth.

Organizers and Volunteer Team

The event was led by Rajadurai S., who was supported by a team of eight enthusiastic volunteers: Rajarathinam S., Ajay S., Vishal G.K., Surender S., Muthu Lakshmi G., Kamal Kumar K., Dravin S., and Sanjay S. They worked together to plan and execute the event, ensuring that every child received care and enjoyed the activities.

Rajadurai S. reflected, "In the past, our events were smaller, but with the support of IYDF, we now have more resources to offer a richer experience for the children. This has been a tremendous help."

Charitable Donations and the Power of Care

SR Decors, the event's corporate partner, generously provided a range of educational and living supplies, actively participating in both the planning and execution of the activities. The donations included:

* Educational supplies: pencil cases, notebooks, storybooks, and geometry tool kits

* Recreational items: dodgeballs, badminton rackets, chess boards, and volleyballs

* Living essentials: rice, wheat, and cooking oil

* Snacks: chips, candies, instant noodles, and biscuits

These donations met both the educational and recreational needs of the children, significantly enriching their daily lives. The children, filled with excitement, expressed their gratitude for the support. Rincy S., head of NSBAV Children's Home, remarked, "These supplies are incredibly valuable to us. The children are very happy, and we are grateful for the support from IYDF and SR Decors."

Engaging Activities Filled with Fun and Learning

The volunteers carefully organized a variety of games and educational activities, including chess, drawing, football, dodgeball, volleyball, and badminton. In addition, the children participated in a storybook reading session. These activities allowed the children not only to enjoy themselves but also to develop their teamwork and self-confidence.

The volunteers shared their feelings about the day: "Watching the children play and laugh freely made all our efforts worthwhile. Each child displayed incredible energy and potential."

The Meaningful Impact of the Event

This event was more than just a donation of supplies; it was an act of care. Through activities like this, IYDF aims to improve the lives of underprivileged children and inspire them to look forward to a brighter future. Rajadurai S. noted, "We want to pass on positive energy to these children, letting them know that society cares and is willing to help them overcome life's challenges."

A representative from SR Decors added, "We are honored to collaborate with IYDF in this effort. Through donations and active participation, we hope to bring meaningful changes to the lives of these children. We look forward to being involved in more charitable activities in the future, helping more children achieve their dreams."

Children's Joy and Feedback

The 22 children who participated in the event had a fantastic time. In addition to receiving supplies, they built new friendships and learned new things through the games and activities. The children shared how the event filled them with happiness and hope for the future.

One child expressed, "We played so many games today, and I got new books and notebooks. It made me really happy. Thank you to the big brothers and sisters who came to visit us and brought so many wonderful things."

Looking to the Future

The charity event, co-hosted by IYDF and SR Decors, was a great success, demonstrating the love and support that society can offer to children in need. IYDF plans to continue organizing similar activities in the future, reaching out to more children in disadvantaged communities to provide both material and emotional support.

Rajadurai S. concluded, "This is just the beginning of our efforts to help these children. We will keep working hard to offer more care and support, helping them move toward a brighter future."

Even after the event ended, the children's smiles and laughter remained in everyone's hearts. Through the combined efforts of IYDF and SR Decors, love and hope were delivered to these children, bringing positive energy to the community.

