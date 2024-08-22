IYDF and S.R. Manilal Collaborate to Provide Aid and Warmth to Children in Kollam

PNN

Kollam (Kerala) [India] August 22: In a heartfelt gesture of support, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) partnered with S.R. Manilal to organize an aid event at the Karunya Theeram Balabhavan in Kollam, South India. The event took place on the afternoon of August 18, from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM, and was led by Manilal Sivanandhan Rethnamma, with the support of volunteers Raju V., Chakradas G.O., Sarath, Rashid, and Manilal S.R.

The event was held at Vadakkumbhagam, Eravipuram, P.O., Kollam (PIN: 691011), under the supervision of Sister Teresa, who is responsible for the recipient organization. The primary objective of the aid event was to provide essential living items such as bedsheets, pillowcases, and towels to 32 children, ensuring their living conditions are improved.

The atmosphere at the event was filled with warmth and kindness as volunteers interacted with the children, sharing desserts and bringing smiles to their faces. This interaction not only addressed the children's practical needs but also offered them emotional support and a sense of belonging.

Reflecting on the experience, Manilal Sivanandhan Rethnamma expressed, "This truly felt like a different kind of experience." The joy of helping others and the positive impact on the community were deeply felt by all involved.

The collaboration between IYDF and S.R. Manilal exemplifies the power of compassion and support, bringing meaningful change to the lives of children in need.

