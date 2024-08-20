IYDF and Sri Venkateswara Cots and Mattress Partner to Bring Warmth and Support to SERUDS NGO India

PNN

Budhavarpeta (Andra Pradesh) [India], August 20: The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) teamed up with Sri Venkateswara Cots and Mattress to host a heartwarming aid event for the children of SERUDS NGO in India. Held on August 15, 2024, at the SERUDS NGO orphanage in Budhavarpeta, this event highlighted the collaborative efforts of both organizations in improving the lives of underprivileged children.

Dedicated Volunteer Support

The event was organized by Velpula Madhu Kumar, who was strongly supported by volunteers including Surya Narayana, Nagarju, Aarif, and V. Madhu Kumar. These volunteers played a crucial role not only in distributing essential supplies but also in providing the children with a deeper understanding of IYDF's mission and values.

Generous Donation of Essential Supplies

Sri Venkateswara Cots and Mattress generously donated a variety of essential items, including school bags, sunflower oil, flour, laundry soap, bathing soap, pulses, Upma Rava (Indian semolina), and ready-to-eat Pulihora (tamarind rice). These donations addressed the children's basic needs and made a tangible difference in their daily lives.

An Educational and Interactive Experience

The event began with introductions and a detailed explanation of IYDF's history and mission. Volunteers shared how IYDF has been committed to supporting underprivileged students globally since its founding in 2012. This interaction helped the children understand how IYDF works to improve their lives through better education and living conditions, fostering positive change.

Throughout the event, volunteers engaged with the children, sharing IYDF's values and showcasing the impact of their charitable efforts. The children expressed great interest and gratitude for the support they received, reinforcing the importance of such initiatives.

Reflecting on the Event

At the conclusion of the event, Velpula Madhu Kumar shared his thoughts: "Organizing this event brought me immense joy. I have a deep passion for helping others, though it's not without its challenges. I'm incredibly thankful for the opportunity to be part of this project, and I owe a lot to IYDF for their unwavering support. I'm grateful for the chance to make a difference."

A Commitment to Continued Service

This aid event not only provided much-needed supplies to the children but also strengthened the partnership between IYDF and Sri Venkateswara Cots and Mattress. Both organizations are committed to continuing their efforts to improve the lives of underprivileged children, bringing more hope and opportunities to their futures.

Through the success of this event, IYDF and Sri Venkateswara Cots and Mattress have demonstrated their deep commitment to the community, making a positive impact on the lives of children in need. They look forward to future collaborations, working together to bring change and hope to even more children in need.

