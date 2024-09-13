IYDF and Sri Venkateswara Cots & Mattress Bring Warmth and Care to Orphanage Children in Kurnool

VMPL

Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 13: In a heartwarming event, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), in collaboration with Sri Venkateswara Cots & Mattress, organised a charitable activity at the Don Bosco Navageevan Orphanage in Kurnool. This initiative aimed to provide essential supplies and enjoyable activities for the children, ensuring they experienced a fulfilling and meaningful day. With the support of Yesanna Lingaswamy from the orphanage, the event was a resounding success, bringing joy to 45 participating children.

Comprehensive Material Support for Daily Life and Education

The assistance provided to the orphanage covered a wide range of basic needs, focusing on both the children's day-to-day living and their educational pursuits. The donation included 30 pencils, 30 kilograms of soybeans, 50 sets of stationery including pens, pencils, erasers, and sketchbooks, as well as 30 kilograms of fine rice flour and 15 litres of sunflower oil. To help with hygiene, 50 bars of laundry soap and 60 bars of bath soap were donated, alongside five kilograms of peanuts. The children also received sports equipment, such as volleyballs with nets, footballs, and cricket bats with balls, to encourage physical activity and help maintain a healthy and positive outlook. As the items were distributed, the children's faces lit up with excitement and gratitude.

Volunteers and Children Share Moments of Joy

Led by Velpula Madhukumar, a dedicated team of volunteersDandu Bharathi, Dandu Nagaraju, Salupogu Raju, Shesham Pradeep, Velpula Ramanaiah, Velpula Shantha Kumari, Bethi Surekha, and Bethi Lohithenthusiastically engaged with the children throughout the day. After introducing themselves and sharing IYDF's mission and vision, the volunteers distributed the donated materials and immediately involved the children in various fun activities. Together, they sang songs, played balloon and number games, and enjoyed a small dance performance. The atmosphere was filled with laughter, and the children's joy was unmistakable.

Volunteer Reflections: A Day of Gratitude and Happiness

Reflecting on the event, Madhukumar expressed his deep appreciation for the opportunity provided by IYDF. "Happiness is winning the world," he remarked. "This event brought me true satisfaction and gratitude. Seeing the children's smiles reminded me how precious it is to be a part of something that positively impacts their lives. I am incredibly thankful to IYDF for giving me this wonderful opportunity."

Other volunteers shared similar sentiments, emphasising that the event not only brought joy to the children but also enriched their own lives. Dandu Bharathi noted, "I feel incredibly proud to have been able to help these children. Through activities like this, we provided more than just material support; we offered encouragement and hope."

Looking Ahead: A Shared Commitment to Brightening Children's Futures

This collaboration between IYDF and Sri Venkateswara Cots & Mattress highlights their unwavering commitment to supporting underprivileged children and promoting social responsibility. IYDF has consistently worked towards improving the lives of vulnerable groups, particularly children, by providing educational opportunities, material assistance, and interactive activities.

Looking forward, both IYDF and Sri Venkateswara Cots & Mattress plan to continue their joint efforts, bringing warmth, care, and brighter futures to many more children. This event not only provided essential support to the orphanage children in Kurnool but also created lasting memories filled with laughter and hope. Once again, IYDF has demonstrated its pivotal role in global charitable efforts and will continue to bring hope and dreams to children worldwide.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor