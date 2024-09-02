IYDF and Sugar and Spice Spread Warmth and Joy to Children in Lucknow

PNN

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 2: The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) partnered with Sugar and Spice to host a heartwarming charity event at Zeenatul Madina School, bringing essential supplies and a joyful afternoon to 50 children. The event, organized by Falak Mehdi, was filled with love, laughter, and meaningful interactions, thanks to the enthusiasm and dedication of the volunteers.

Event Details:

Date and Time: 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM, 28 August 2024

Location: Zeenatul Madina School, Hardoi Road, Lucknow

Organizer: Falak Mehdi

Orphanage Representative: Akbar Ali

The volunteer team, comprising Sami Mehdi, Bushra Saiyada, Lucky Naqvi, and Mandvi Pandey, played a crucial role in making the event a success. Their combined efforts ensured that the children not only received the necessary supplies but also had a memorable and fun-filled day.

Throughout the event, the children were provided with a variety of aid materials. These included new uniforms, which brought a sense of pride and confidence to the students, along with books that aimed to enhance their learning and reading skills. To promote physical activity, the children were gifted badminton sets and cricket kits, sparking their interest in sports. Additionally, skipping ropes were distributed to encourage fitness and coordination, while an array of daily essentials, stationery, and snacks provided both practical support and tasty treats.

The event featured a series of activities designed to cater to the children's needs and bring joy to their day. Volunteers distributed the new uniforms, books, stationery, and snacks, ensuring each child received the support they needed for both learning and daily life. The children eagerly participated in badminton and cricket matches, relishing the excitement and fun of the games. Skipping rope activities added to the energy, helping to build the children's strength and coordination.

A quiz competition was also held, which not only enhanced the children's knowledge but also created an engaging and interactive environment. The day's events culminated in a singing competition, where the children showcased their talents, earning applause and encouragement from the volunteers. The volunteers also took the time to engage with the children, asking about their dreams and wishes, and offering to help fulfill them whenever possible.

Reflecting on the event, Falak Mehdi shared, "Today's event filled me with immense happiness. Seeing the children's smiles as a result of our efforts brought a deep sense of fulfillment. The joy and satisfaction on their faces were the best rewards for our work. This event not only provided material assistance but also made the children feel loved and supported."

Akbar Ali, the representative from the school, praised the initiative, stating, "This charity event was of great significance to our children. The support from IYDF and Sugar and Spice provided much-needed help, and the joy and hope it brought will be remembered by the children for a long time. We are deeply grateful to all who contributed to making this possible."

This event showcased the spirit of collaboration between IYDF and Sugar and Spice, highlighting their commitment to social care. By providing essential supplies and organizing a variety of activities, the event not only improved the children's quality of life but also made them feel the warmth and care of the community. The charity event injected new hope into the children's lives and inspired more people to get involved in philanthropic efforts.

