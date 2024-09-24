IYDF and Suraj Kids Mall Deliver Support and Care to Students at Solapur Social Association Urdu Primary and High School

VMPL

Solapur (Maharashtra) [India], September 24: The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), in collaboration with Suraj Kids Mall, hosted a heartwarming charity event at Solapur Social Association Urdu Primary and High School. The event, aimed at providing essential learning support and sports equipment to students, also featured fun competitions designed to inspire and engage the children. Organised by Sami Mujib Bagwan, the event drew 70 eager students, filling the day with joy and new experiences.

Bringing Learning and Recreation to Life

During the event, the volunteer team worked together to offer a range of resources, from essential learning tools to equipment for physical activities. The school's students received a significant boost to their learning environment with the installation of Wi-Fi equipment and a six-month internet subscription to help facilitate digital education. Additionally, 65 students were presented with brand-new school uniforms, further supporting their educational journey.

To encourage physical activity, the students were provided with various sports equipment, including badminton rackets with shuttlecocks, cricket sets, and skipping ropes. Even the younger children weren't left out, with kindergarten students enjoying footballs, handballs, and bouncy balls, while medals were given to winners of the day's competitions, further motivating them to participate.

These thoughtful donations enriched both the academic and extracurricular experiences of the students, fostering an environment where they could thrive both in the classroom and on the playground.

Volunteers: A Unified Effort to Spread Joy

The event was made possible thanks to the efforts of a dedicated team of volunteers, including Hafiz Amin Bagwan, Huzef Bagwan, Tabrez Bagwan, Riyaz Bagwan, Amir Bagwan, Aman Aleem, Ismail Kaladgi, Zaid Patel, Sufiyan Fulari, and Maviya Bagwan. Working side by side, the volunteers not only distributed the supplies but also engaged the children in a range of interactive activities, bringing warmth and happiness to every participant. Suhail Shaikh, the school's headmaster, played a key role in supporting the volunteers throughout the event, ensuring everything ran smoothly.

Fun Competitions and Interactive Learning

Beginning at 9 AM, the event ran through until noon, offering a variety of engaging activities designed to spark the students' curiosity and participation. A knowledge quiz challenged the students' general awareness and critical thinking skills, while a lively question-and-answer session allowed them to consolidate what they had learned in a fun, interactive way.

To celebrate the students' cultural and religious traditions, a Naat recital competition gave them the opportunity to express themselves, creating an atmosphere of respect and unity. Each activity was carefully crafted to make learning enjoyable, leaving the students with both knowledge and fond memories.

Reflections on a Fulfilling Experience

Sami Mujib Bagwan, speaking on behalf of the volunteer team, shared his heartfelt reflections on the day: "Participating in such community efforts always brings us immense happiness and fulfillment. Seeing the joy on the children's faces reminds us of the importance of our role in supporting them. It's not just about providing material assistance; it's about taking responsibility for their futures. We are fortunate to be able to make a positive impact, and we look forward to organising more events like this."

He further added, "Every time we participate in social outreach, it motivates us to continue doing good and helping more children who need our care. This work is filled with meaning, and the positivity it brings keeps us going."

A Commitment to Future Generations

The partnership between IYDF and Suraj Kids Mall has brought much-needed support to the students of Solapur Social Association Urdu Primary and High School. By enhancing their access to learning resources, offering sports equipment, and facilitating digital learning, IYDF has made a tangible difference in the children's educational experience. More importantly, the event's interactive activities and competitions helped spark the students' creativity and passion for learning.

Looking ahead, IYDF plans to continue collaborating with more businesses and volunteers, ensuring that more children receive the care and support they need to succeed. Through these efforts, IYDF is not only delivering essential resources but also instilling hope and confidence in the hearts of children, helping them to envision and build brighter futures.

The success of this event has created lasting memories for the students and left each volunteer with a sense of joy and fulfillment. IYDF remains committed to providing ongoing support to children in need, helping them thrive in both their education and personal growth.

