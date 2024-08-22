IYDF and Suraj Kids Mall Unite to Bring Warmth and Care to Underprivileged Children

PNN

Solapur (Maharashtra) [India] August 22: The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) partnered with Suraj Kids Mall to host a heartfelt aid event at the AL-QURAN Education Charitable Trust. The event was dedicated to providing essential supplies to underprivileged children while fostering joy and support through interactive games.

Rich Support, Genuine Care

The event was organized by Sami Bagwan, with active participation from five dedicated volunteers: Maviya Bagwan, Riyaz Bagwan, Sufiyan Bagwan, Huzef Bagwan, and Tabrez Bagwan. Held at Vijapur Naka, Bhushan Nagar, the event was graciously hosted by the AL-QURAN Education Charitable Trust. The aid distributed included 15 different essential items, such as coconut oil, sugar, biscuits, and rice flour, providing much-needed relief to 60 of the 200 children present.

Interactive Games Bring Joy, Creating a Warm Atmosphere

One of the highlights of the event was the time spent playing games with the children. Volunteers organized activities such as cricket, volleyball, and quiz games. These interactions not only brought joy and fun to the children but also helped enhance their social skills and teamwork. The atmosphere was filled with laughter and energy as the children engaged in these activities with enthusiasm.

A Warm Experience and Volunteers' Heartfelt Reflections

After the event, the volunteers expressed their deep satisfaction and happiness at witnessing the children's joy. They not only distributed supplies but also engaged with the children, teaching them various educational and life skills. This event provided more than just material aid; it offered emotional support and care to the children.

Looking Forward

IYDF and Suraj Kids Mall are committed to continuing similar charitable efforts, striving to bring care and support to more children in need. Through these activities, they aim to create a nurturing environment where children can grow and thrive in a loving and supportive atmosphere.

This event not only highlighted the community's concern for underprivileged children but also demonstrated the positive impact of charitable endeavors. IYDF and Suraj Kids Mall look forward to more organizations and individuals joining in this mission to contribute to a brighter future for all children.

