IYDF and Talukdar Cosmetics Shop Bring Joy and Support to Students in Assam

PNN

Dispur (Assam) [India], September 2: The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), in collaboration with Talukdar Cosmetics Shop, successfully organized a charity event at Skylark Jateya Vidyalaya, bringing essential supplies and joyful activities to 50 students. The event, led by Saddam Hussain, was designed to provide educational and sports materials, while fostering a sense of community and fun through a series of engaging activities.

Event Overview

The event commenced at 11:00 AM and concluded at 3:30 PM, with a dedicated team of 18 volunteers, including Saddam Hussain, Ikbal Talukdar, Samsuddin, Ahad Talukdar, Ijajul Hoque, Gulshon Ahmed, Ruhul Hussain, Ruhul Amin, Rajesh Ghosh, Ajir Uddin, Saidur Rahman, Ashraful Hoque, Asanul Hoque, Imdaad Hussain, Juwel Ghosh, Imran Hussain, Dephu Saikia, and Dekumoni Kolita. Their collective efforts ensured the smooth execution of the event, providing the students with both material support and an enjoyable experience.

Aid Provided

IYDF and Talukdar Cosmetics Shop supplied the students with a variety of essential items, including school bags, notebooks, tax books, pens, sports equipment (such as footballs and badminton sets), chocolates, biscuits, and lunch. These supplies not only met the students' educational and recreational needs but also added a delightful touch to their day.

Event Highlights

Throughout the day, volunteers organized several fun and interactive activities, including musical chairs, a quiz competition, and a dance contest. The students eagerly participated, creating an atmosphere filled with energy and excitement. These activities not only challenged their minds and bodies but also strengthened their friendships and teamwork.

School and Community Feedback

Kutub Uddin, the head of Skylark Jateya Vidyalaya, expressed his heartfelt gratitude to IYDF and all the volunteers for their efforts. He remarked that the event provided the students with much-needed supplies and enriched their school experience with a variety of activities.

Organizer's Reflections

Saddam Hussain, the event organizer, shared his satisfaction with the outcome, stating, "We are extremely pleased with this event organized by IYDF. It not only brought tangible benefits to the children but also gave us an immense sense of fulfillment. Seeing the smiles on the children's faces made all our efforts worthwhile."

Conclusion

The charity event at Skylark Jateya Vidyalaya in Assam concluded successfully, with IYDF and Talukdar Cosmetics Shop bringing educational and sports supplies to 50 students and adding color to their school life through engaging activities. IYDF remains committed to supporting children in need and looks forward to organizing more such events in the future.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor