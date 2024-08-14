IYDF and Tanav Gift and Toys Ignite Hope for Orphanage Children

VMPL

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 14: Recently, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), in collaboration with Tanav Gift and Toys, organized a heartwarming charity event at the Balgran Orphanage in Narwal Transport Market. The event, held on the afternoon of August 12, brought warmth and care to the children of this underprivileged home.

The event was spearheaded by Sushil Changotra and saw the enthusiastic participation of volunteers including Chander Prakash, Amit Gupta, Sachin Solan, and Ajay. A total of 50 students benefited from the event, receiving brand new school bags provided by Tanav Gift and Toys, which will assist them in their educational endeavors.

Raman Sharma, the head of the orphanage, expressed deep gratitude to IYDF and Tanav Gift and Toys for their generous support. The children, filled with joy, showcased their happiness through lively dances and melodious songs, creating an atmosphere of warmth and celebration.

Reflecting on the experience, the organizer remarked, "Participating in charity and helping others or the community brings a sense of fulfillment, as it gives purpose to our time and efforts." This heartfelt care not only warmed the children's hearts but also inspired them to face life's challenges with courage.

Through this event, IYDF and Tanav Gift and Toys once again demonstrated their deep commitment to social responsibility. Moving forward, IYDF will continue to partner with various organizations to bring hope and support to more children in need, lighting the path to a brighter future with compassion and love.

