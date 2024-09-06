IYDF and Tata Ace Mini Transport Join Hands to Support Margao's Children with Care and Resources

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 6: In September 2024, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) partnered with Tata Ace Mini Transport to successfully organize a charitable event in Margao, Goa, aimed at providing support to underprivileged children. The event was led by Razak Mugalageri, who, along with a team of volunteers, provided essential learning and living supplies to help improve the quality of life for local children.

The event took place at 3:30 PM in the Chandor area of Margao, with Miss Muskan as the key beneficiary, and saw the participation of 45 children. IYDF and Tata Ace Mini Transport, as the main sponsors of the event, actively participated in the planning and provided essential logistical support. The donations included school bags, books, pencil cases, lunch boxes, chocolates, fruits, and water bottles, covering the children's educational and daily needs.

The volunteer team, consisting of Farukh, Mustafa, Mubin, Hashmi, and Abdulla, played a key role in distributing the supplies and engaging with the children through various interactive games. The activities, which combined both indoor and outdoor games, not only helped improve the children's physical fitness but also fostered teamwork and cooperation. The children spent a delightful time in a joyful environment, and their radiant smiles were the greatest reward for everyone involved.

After the event, Razak Mugalageri shared his thoughts, saying, "I feel incredibly proud to help these children. This is more than just a charitable event; it is a responsibility and a mission. Seeing the children playing happily and enjoying the materials we provided brings me immense satisfaction. I am committed to continuing similar initiatives in the future, helping more children in need."

This event not only benefited the children of Margao but also set a positive example for the community. The representative from Tata Ace Mini Transport expressed that participating in such charitable activities is not only part of the company's corporate social responsibility but also a way to collaborate with IYDF to promote social progress. They pledged to continue supporting more charitable projects in the future, aiding families and children in challenging circumstances.

IYDF remains dedicated to providing support and care to vulnerable groups. Through partnerships with organizations across various sectors, IYDF continually strives to foster positive social development. This event was a reflection of that mission. In the future, IYDF will continue to collaborate with partners like Tata Ace Mini Transport to bring hope and change to disadvantaged children worldwide.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor