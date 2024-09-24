IYDF and The Pest Terminators Bring Care and Support to Students in Andhra Pradesh

VMPL

Vizianagaram (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 24: The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), in collaboration with The Pest Terminators, organised a charitable event in Seripeta village, located in the Garividi Mandal of Vizianagaram District, Andhra Pradesh. The event took place at Mandal Parishad Upper Primary School, where 120 students were provided with care and support through donations of T-shirts, snacks, and soft drinks, along with inspirational speeches and engaging entertainment.

Led by organiser D Prakasa Rao, the volunteer team worked together to make this day special for the children, leaving them with a sense of joy and encouragement.

Teamwork Brings Warmth to Children

The event's volunteer team, led by D Prakasa Rao, included Kella Bangaraju, Kalyanam Mohana Sai, Dabbda Srinivas, Amballa Chinnayya, Moyida Kondla Rao, Amballa Rambabu, Gangubilli Sankar Rao, Majji Venkata Ramnana, Gorajana Ramakrishna, and Pilla Suresh Kumar. This compassionate team distributed essential items like T-shirts, snacks, and soft drinks to the children, aiming to improve their day-to-day experience with these simple yet meaningful gifts.

The school's headmaster, Dabbda Prakasa Rao, expressed his gratitude for the support from IYDF and The Pest Terminators, praising the donation for providing practical help and bringing an unforgettable day of happiness to the children in the village.

Event Highlights: Inspiring Speeches and Fun-Filled Activities

The atmosphere at the event was one of joy and laughter, with the children actively participating in various activities led by the volunteers. An awareness-raising speech about children's rights helped the students understand their own rights and encouraged their personal growth. The volunteers also distributed T-shirts to the children, who then excitedly joined in on the dance performances, creating a lively and festive mood.

The children's enthusiasm and engagement inspired the volunteers. This event was not only about the material donations but also a form of emotional support. The interaction and activities left the children with not just tangible gifts but also emotional encouragement and positive reinforcement.

Reflections from Volunteers: Making a Difference through Charity

After the event, organiser D Prakasa Rao shared his reflections: "I am incredibly proud to have organised such a meaningful event. It was a rare opportunity for our team to bring warmth and care to the children. I feel immensely proud of our charitable work."

Local leaders, including the village head, Mandal Education Officer, the school principal, and the chairman of the Vidya Committee, also expressed their deep appreciation for the charitable work carried out by IYDF and The Pest Terminators. They praised the success of the event and the donations, and the entire community offered positive feedback on the impact of the day.

IYDF and The Pest Terminators' Commitment to Charity

IYDF, as an international organisation committed to the development of youth worldwide, continues to focus on projects that promote children's education and personal growth. This collaboration with The Pest Terminators not only provided material support to the village students but also enriched their emotional and educational development through fun and engaging activities. With 120 students in attendance and participation from villagers and community members, the event became a celebration of kindness and care for the less privileged.

Looking Ahead: Working Together to Create a Brighter Future

The success of this event further reinforces the importance of social charity. IYDF and The Pest Terminators encourage more companies and individuals to join in these charitable efforts, providing support and care to children in need. Through such activities, IYDF will continue to work toward improving the living and learning conditions of more children, helping them build brighter futures.

Since its founding, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) has been committed to improving the lives of disadvantaged children and youth globally through education, health, and social engagement programmes. As an international organisation, IYDF advocates for social responsibility and sustainable development, striving to create a hopeful future for every child.

