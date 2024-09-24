IYDF and The Raftar Tutorial and The MOVIN'S School Bring Care and Joy to Children in Gopalganj

VMPL

Gopalganj (Bihar) [India], September 24: The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), in collaboration with The Raftar Tutorial and The MOVIN'S School, organised a heartwarming charity event at Prathmik Vidyalay, Ward No. 10, in Gopalganj. The event, led by Suraj Kumar Singh, aimed to provide essential learning and living materials to local children while also creating a joyful experience through various activities. The event saw enthusiastic participation from 66 children.

Supporting Learning, Life, and Play

The event provided a wide range of items to support the children's everyday needs, including fresh food like flour and rice, packaged treats such as soft drinks, cakes, biscuits, crisps, and Kurkure snacks. To aid their education, the children received school supplies such as backpacks, notebooks, pencils, erasers, sharpeners, and crayons. Sports and recreational materials were also provided, including cricket bats, wickets, balls, carrom boards, skipping ropes, Pitto game materials, and sponge smiley balls.

These donations not only helped improve the children's daily learning environment but also encouraged them to be active and enthusiastic about sports and outdoor activities.

Volunteers: Sharing Love and Warmth

The event was supported by a dedicated group of 18 volunteers, including Suraj Kumar Singh, Nitin Kumar, Sneha Kumari, Prerana Asthana, Vijay Lakshmi Kumari, Kiran Kumari, Riya Kumari, Grishi Soni, Nikita Kumari, Nikee Kumari, Sachin Singh, Baibhav Singh, Prince Singh, Hritika Kumari, Sonu Singh, Abhijit Kumar, Rifat Parween, and Khushi Kumari.

These volunteers played a key role not only in distributing the materials but also in participating in the indoor and outdoor activities with the children, creating strong bonds and leaving lasting impressions through their time and kindness.

A Day Filled with Activities: Indoors and Outdoors

The event, which ran from 1 PM to 4 PM, featured a range of activities that kept the children engaged and entertained. Indoor games such as carrom, skipping rope, and a singing competition provided fun and laughter, while outdoor activities like Pitto and a cricket match brought the children together to enjoy sports and teamwork.

Under the guidance of the volunteers, the children participated with great enthusiasm, demonstrating their creativity and energy. Whether they were laughing over a close game of carrom or running across the field during the cricket match, the children's excitement and joy were evident throughout the day.

Reflections from the Organiser: Fulfilment and Gratitude

After the event, Suraj Kumar Singh, the organiser, shared his reflections: "The time spent with the children brought me immense fulfilment and joy. The gratitude in their eyes, their laughter, and our shared interactions created a sense of warmth that is hard to put into words. This event showed me that even small efforts can have a big impact on their lives."

He added that the enthusiasm and smiles of the children have strengthened his resolve to continue organising such charitable activities in the future: "I thoroughly enjoyed this event and look forward to hosting more like it in the future."

Looking Ahead: Continuing Collaboration for a Better Future

The collaboration between IYDF and The Raftar Tutorial and The MOVIN'S School demonstrated a strong commitment to social responsibility. By donating essential supplies and organising interactive activities, IYDF not only provided material support but also helped the children build confidence and develop their skills.

Looking forward, IYDF plans to continue partnering with organisations like The Raftar Tutorial and The MOVIN'S School to drive more charitable projects, bringing help and care to children in need. This event provided meaningful support to 66 children and, through the efforts of the volunteers, conveyed messages of love and hope, helping them approach their studies and lives with greater confidence and courage.

The children's smiles, the volunteers' dedication, and the warm atmosphere made this event a truly impactful experience. In the future, IYDF will continue its mission of bringing care and compassion to more children, helping them build brighter futures.

