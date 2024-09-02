IYDF and Tirupati Fiber's & Designer's Bring Care and Support to Gorakhpur Orphanage

PNN

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India] September 2: On the afternoon of 29 August 2024, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) in collaboration with Tirupati Fiber's & Designer's organized a charity event at Bal Shishu Grih Orphanage in Gorakhpur, aimed at providing care and support to the children residing there. The event was led by Chandra Shekhar Yadav, who, along with dedicated volunteers such as Himanshu Yadav, Priyanka Singh, Nidhi Tebriwal, Rachana Yadav, Akhilesh Shukla, and Avinash Singh, worked together to bring warmth and joy to the 22 children at the orphanage.

During the event, the children were provided with a variety of sports and educational materials that were carefully selected to enrich their daily lives and support their overall development. The items included footballs, chess sets, jump ropes, and badminton rackets paired with shuttlecocks, as well as tennis balls and cricket kits to foster physical activity. Additionally, the children received Ludo boards and stamp sets, which aimed to nurture their cognitive skills and creativity. To further support their daily needs, the organizers also provided medium-sized cricket balls, along with bread sandwiches, rice burgers, and essential food items such as Arhar dal, soybean oil, and flour.

The event coincided with the orphanage's National Sports Day celebrations, where the children eagerly participated in various sports activities. Although the children were tired from the day's events, with some even taking brief naps afterward, the distribution of supplies brought smiles to their faces, filling the room with warmth and gratitude.

Reflecting on the day, volunteer Himanshu Yadav expressed his deep sense of fulfillment, sharing that distributing supplies to the children brought him a profound sense of peace and happiness. He felt honored to be part of such an initiative, learning a great deal and finding joy in helping those in need. Chandra Shekhar Yadav, the event organizer, echoed these sentiments, stating that organizing this charitable event brought not only a sense of accomplishment but also emotional and psychological fulfillment. He emphasized that helping the children at the orphanage was a meaningful experience for everyone involved, offering a path to personal growth and a way to realize the true value of helping others.

Manoj Dubey, the head of the orphanage, praised the initiative, noting that the supplies provided are extremely useful for the children. On behalf of the orphanage, he extended his gratitude to IYDF and all the volunteers for their unwavering support, expressing hope that such help would continue in the future.

The event, made possible through the joint efforts of IYDF and Tirupati Fiber's & Designer's, was a resounding success. The volunteers not only provided material assistance to the children but also brought much-needed warmth and care. This event once again highlighted IYDF's ongoing commitment to supporting and caring for vulnerable children, ensuring that they have the resources and love they need to thrive.

