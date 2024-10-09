IYDF and Trambakraj Agro Bring Hope and Support to Rural Children

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 9: On October 5th, 2024, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) teamed up with Trambakraj Agro to host a humanitarian aid event in the village of Sakore Mig, Nashik district, Maharashtra. The event, which provided essential educational supplies to 34 local children, also offered fun and engaging activities that brought joy and hope to the participants. Led by Vikas Haribhau Boraste, the initiative saw the active involvement of several volunteers who contributed to the success of the event.

Donating for Knowledge: Empowering Children's Education

At the heart of the event, IYDF and Trambakraj Agro volunteers distributed a variety of educational supplies to the students of Anganwadi Sakore Mig School. These included slates, pencil boxes (complete with erasers and sharpeners), crayons, 200-page notebooks, and picture books, as well as snacks like chips, which the children particularly loved. These materials provided much-needed support to the students, helping them progress on their educational journey.

Ms. Pramila Shivaji Bhalerao, the head of Anganwadi Sakore Mig, praised the initiative: "These supplies are vital for our students. We are deeply grateful to IYDF and Trambakraj Agro for their generous donations and selfless assistance. The children now have the essential tools they need to enhance their learning, which will greatly motivate them."

Volunteers Working Together to Spread Warmth

The success of the event was driven by the efforts and dedication of the volunteers. Hazik Nisar Shaikh, Bharat Suhas Patil, Tushar Nandkishor Boraste, Yogesh Haribhau Deshmukh, Sanket Kailas Boraste, Amol Arun Boraste, and Manoj Vilas Jadhav were all actively involved, not only in distributing supplies but also in engaging with the children.

The event began with an introduction to IYDF's humanitarian aid programme, helping villagers and students understand the foundation's mission and vision. Some of the students then took the stage to introduce themselves and share their educational experiences and dreams. The volunteers followed suit, expressing their passion for social service and the importance of such initiatives.

Joined by village leader Anil C. Boraste, the volunteers personally handed out the educational supplies to each student. The day ended on a high note with a lively game of musical chairs, filling the atmosphere with laughter and joy as the children and volunteers shared precious moments of fun.

Children's Smiles: The Best Reward

The event provided more than just school supplies; it filled the day with happiness and excitement. The interaction between the volunteers and the children brought a sense of energy and liveliness to the occasion, and the smiles on the children's faces were the greatest reward for everyone involved.

Reflecting on the event, Vikas Haribhau Boraste remarked, "Seeing the children's smiles brought immense satisfaction and joy. Organising such an event has reminded us of the true power and meaning of humanitarian work. The children thanked us at the end, and both Ms. Pramila Bhalerao and Anil C. Boraste, along with other villagers, expressed their heartfelt appreciation to IYDF for our efforts."

Supporting Rural Education: A Continuing Mission

This event marked not only a successful collaboration between IYDF and Trambakraj Agro but also an important step toward improving rural education. Following the event, villagers, including Haribhau Trambak Boraste, Umakant Kiran Boraste, Chandraban Boraste, Rahul C. Boraste, and Toshnil Haribhau Boraste, voiced their hopes for more initiatives like this to continue improving the educational environment for local children.

The volunteers also shared their reflections: "IYDF's humanitarian aid efforts have had a profound impact on all of us. These activities not only support children in need but also remind us of the importance of social responsibility. We look forward to participating in more such events in the future to continue providing support to those who need it most."

Looking to the Future: Working Together for Change

IYDF has long been committed to helping vulnerable children globally, especially through educational support. This collaboration with Trambakraj Agro is yet another successful example of how shared social responsibility can create positive change. In the future, IYDF will continue to launch similar charitable initiatives, driving the development of children's education and providing better opportunities for children in impoverished areas.

While the event ended with the laughter and joy of the children, the journey of IYDF and Trambakraj Agro is just beginning. They will continue working together to bring warmth and hope to more children in need, helping to create a world filled with care and opportunities.

Through initiatives like this, IYDF and Trambakraj Agro have once again demonstrated their dedication to supporting rural education and caring for disadvantaged children, injecting more positivity and hope into society.

