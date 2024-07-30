IYDF and UNANI DAWAKHANA Unite to Provide Humanitarian Aid to Children at Sanmarg Balgreh

India PR Distribution

Ambikapur (Chhattisgarh) [India], July 30: The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) joined forces with the Indian enterprise UNANI DAWAKHANA to organize a humanitarian aid event for Sanmarg Balgreh Orphanage. This event, aimed at providing essential supplies to the orphanage located in Rajapuri, Arizma, Ambikapur, was organized by the philanthropist Mohammed Wasif and actively supported by six volunteers: Uswa Imrana, Muraad Ali, Nusharat Parvin, Shanti Devi, Farida Khatun, and Selvi Zafar.

UNANI DAWAKHANA, the main sponsor of this event, generously donated a substantial amount of essential items, including oil, lentils, flour, salt, sugar, and rice. These contributions will significantly improve the living conditions of the children at Sanmarg Balgreh, helping them through challenging times.

Sanmarg Balgreh Orphanage is dedicated to sheltering and caring for homeless children. The successful execution of this event demonstrated the commitment of both IYDF and UNANI DAWAKHANA to supporting vulnerable children and highlighted the importance of community involvement in charitable activities.

The atmosphere at the event was warm and touching as volunteers interacted with the children, personally handing out the donated supplies. The volunteers expressed that this event not only brought them the joy of helping others but also strengthened their resolve to continue participating in charitable endeavors.

In an interview, Mohammed Wasif stated, "Through events like this, we hope to encourage more societal efforts to support children in need. Every child is the future of our society and deserves better care and support."

The humanitarian aid event received widespread attention and praise from various social sectors. IYDF and UNANI DAWAKHANA plan to continue their collaboration, organizing more such charitable activities to bring warmth and hope to those in need.

This event was more than just a donation of supplies; it was a testament to the power of love and collective effort. With continued support, we believe more children will experience the warmth and care of society, allowing them to grow up healthier and happier.

