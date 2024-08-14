IYDF and Unique Pet Fashion Bring Joy and Hope to Children

VMPL

Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], August 14: In a heartwarming event held from 5:30 PM to 7:00 PM, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) partnered with Unique Pet Fashion to host a charity event that brought joy and essential supplies to 75 children at Vanabasi Kalyan Ashram in Bhubaneswar. The event took place at A/125, Mancheswar Industrial Estate, Bhubaneswar, 751010, India, and was marked by laughter, games, and generous donations.

The event was organized by Rajesh Samantaray, with enthusiastic participation from volunteers Pratyus Acharya, Narayana Prusti, Tutula Kar, and Jaspal, who all contributed to making the day special for the children. The focus of the event was the distribution of essential supplies, including 75 notebooks, 75 pens, 75 kilograms of rice, 75 kilograms of flour, and 100 packs of food, ensuring that the children received the support they need for both their education and daily lives.

The event began with the volunteers introducing the children to IYDF's mission and vision. This was followed by a lively game of "musical chairs," where the children, filled with laughter, enjoyed every moment. After the game, the volunteers distributed the prepared supplies, making sure each child received the necessary items to support their learning and living needs. The event concluded on a warm and positive note, leaving everyone with a sense of fulfillment.

Chandrakanta Nath, the head of Vanabasi Kalyan Ashram, expressed deep gratitude to IYDF and Unique Pet Fashion for their generous support. He noted that these supplies not only met the children's daily needs but also made them feel cared for by the broader community.

Reflecting on the event, the organizers shared their feelings: "Seeing the smiles on the children's faces brought us immense joy and satisfaction. Events like this not only allow us to help those in need but also give us a true sense of happiness and accomplishment."

