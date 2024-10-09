IYDF and Valley Hardware Ignite Hope for Children at Usmania Orphanage

VMPL

Karimganj (Assam) [India], October 9: The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), in collaboration with Valley Hardware, organized a heartwarming charity event at the Usmania Orphanage in Assam. Led by Ebadur Rahman Choudhury, the initiative aimed to improve the lives of the orphanage's children by providing essential educational and living supplies, as well as encouraging their growth and development through engaging activities.

Supporting Lives Through Generous Donations

The event, which began at 2 p.m., saw volunteers gather at the Usmania Orphanage to distribute a variety of essential items to 20 children. The donated goods included:

* Educational Supplies: Backpacks, notebooks, pencils, pens, and erasers to support the children's educational journey.

* Living Essentials: Rice, oil, noodles, lentils, bathing soap, and Horlicks to ensure the children's basic needs were met.

* Recreational Items: A variety of snacks, including biscuits, candies, and chips, as well as board games such as carrom, checkers, Ludo, and Chinese chess. Additionally, cricket sets, footballs, and candy boxes were provided to enrich the children's leisure time.

The volunteer team, comprising Tipu Sultan Choudhury, Yogapriya Paul, Juber Ahmed Choudhury, Sahina Alam Chowdhury, Shabana Perbin Choudhury, Azadul Islam, Dilawar Hussain, and Digvijay Paul, meticulously organized and distributed the supplies, ensuring each child received the necessary materials.

Engaging Activities to Inspire and Entertain

Beyond the material donations, the event featured a range of interactive and entertaining activities for the children, including:

1. Cultural Performances: The children showcased their talents through singing, dancing, and reciting poetry, creating a lively atmosphere.

2. Carrom Competitions: Volunteers and children bonded over friendly games, fostering a sense of togetherness.

3. Inspirational Speeches: Volunteers shared motivational stories, encouraging the children to face life's challenges with confidence and determination.

Local representatives also addressed the gathering, expressing their gratitude to IYDF and Valley Hardware for their support of the orphanage. They praised the volunteers for their hard work and dedication, acknowledging the positive impact of the event on the children's lives.

Heartfelt Gratitude from the Orphanage

Sahana Begam, the head of Usmania Orphanage, expressed her deep appreciation to IYDF and Valley Hardware, saying, "We are incredibly grateful for the care and support shown to our children. The donated supplies will not only help meet their daily needs but also remind them that they are cared for and loved by the community."

Ebadur Rahman Choudhury, reflecting on the event, shared, "It has been a fulfilling experience to work with IYDF and do our part in helping these children. Seeing their smiles and enthusiasm has been immensely rewarding. We hope this initiative will bring them hope and courage for the future."

Spreading Warmth and Fulfilling Social Responsibility

IYDF remains dedicated to helping children in need through charitable initiatives, aiming to foster a more compassionate and supportive society. This collaboration with Valley Hardware not only highlighted the company's commitment to social responsibility but also brought warmth and encouragement to the children. Looking ahead, IYDF plans to partner with more organizations to bring hope and assistance to even more children.

Looking Forward with Hope and Compassion

Through this event, IYDF and Valley Hardware successfully provided comfort and joy to the children at Usmania Orphanage, leaving a lasting impression. The children's smiles and the volunteers' heartfelt efforts created beautiful memories for everyone involved. IYDF will continue its mission to extend support to more children in need, building a future filled with hope and care.

