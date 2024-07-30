IYDF and Verb Xpert Computer Service Partner for Humanitarian Aid Event Focused on Child Development

India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], July 30: On the afternoon of July 27, 2024, a heartwarming humanitarian aid event focused on child development was successfully held at ST. Mary's Boys Home in Villianur, India. Organized by the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) and sponsored by the compassionate enterprise Verb Xpert Computer Service, this event aimed to provide essential learning materials to support the growth and education of local children.

The event was organized by M. Balaji and saw enthusiastic participation from volunteers including Rajesh Kumar, Vijay, Subash, Kaliyaperumal, Balaji, Karthikayan, and Murugan. These dedicated individuals devoted their time and energy to ensure the event's success.

The recipient institution for this aid event was ST. Mary's Boys Home, located at No 5, Church Street, Villianur, Ozhukarai - 605110. This organization has long been committed to providing support for the living and educational needs of underprivileged children in the area.

To help the children enhance their learning and development, volunteers prepared a variety of educational supplies. These included notebooks, boxes, exam pads, long rulers, blue pens, black pens, pencil leads, pencil cases, pencils, sharpeners, and erasers. These items are intended to meet the daily academic needs of the children and help them achieve better results in their studies.

This humanitarian aid event not only provided the children with much-needed educational supplies but also made them feel the care and warmth of society. The collaboration between IYDF and Verb Xpert Computer Service showcased the community's commitment to supporting children's education and growth.

IYDF calls on more businesses and members of society to join the effort to support child development and work together to create a brighter future for these children.

Through this event, IYDF hopes to further promote awareness of the importance of children's education and inspire more companies and individuals to participate in charitable activities, contributing to the creation of a harmonious society.

