IYDF and Vikon Export Bring Care and Hope to Underprivileged Children in Calicut

Kozhikode (Kerala) [India], October 5: The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), in partnership with Vikon Export, organized a meaningful charity event at KCMA UP School Kachilat in Calicut. The event aimed to provide material support to 35 children from economically disadvantaged backgrounds while engaging them in various cultural and sports activities that foster learning and growth.

The event was initiated and led by Kurians Mathew, with the enthusiastic support of volunteers including Mallika, Manoranjan, Rajesh, and Renjini. With the generous contributions from IYDF and Vikon Export, the children received essential supplies such as clothes, school bags, stationery, board games, and sports equipment, making a real difference in their lives.

Essential Supplies: Supporting Learning and Growth

The volunteers provided the children with various items to support their education and daily lives. These included clothes, school bags, stationery, board games, and sports equipment, as well as lunch. These supplies not only helped improve the children's learning environment but also sparked their interest in their studies. The joy on their faces as they received new stationery and school bags was a testament to the positive impact of these donations.

Fun and Educational Activities: Learning Through Play

The event was filled with energy and laughter as the volunteers organized a series of engaging and educational activities. The children participated in singing and dancing sessions alongside the volunteers and teachers, showcasing their talents and enthusiasm.

Sports activities, such as passing games and badminton matches, allowed the children to experience the joy of physical activity while building teamwork skills. The children also took part in solo performances, where they expressed their creativity and acting abilities.

Volunteers took the opportunity to inspire the children by sharing insights on education, time management, environmental practices, nutrition, and hygiene, encouraging them to strive for a brighter future. Additionally, Radhika A, a school teacher, gave a special talk on nutrition, helping the children understand the importance of a healthy diet.

These activities not only provided the children with valuable knowledge but also boosted their confidence and nurtured their team spirit.

Volunteer Reflections: A Heartwarming and Memorable Experience

After the event, Kurians Mathew shared his thoughts on the experience: "I am thrilled to be a regional partner of the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF). Through the educational support materials provided by IYDF, we were able to identify and support underprivileged students in our community, motivating them to work towards a brighter future."

He added, "Together with IYDF's dedicated volunteers and school teachers, we had the privilege of talking to these vibrant young individuals about the importance of education, time management, environmental awareness, nutrition, and hygiene. Seeing their happiness and active participation in cultural activities, games, and group performances was incredibly fulfilling."

When the sports equipment was distributed, the children's expressions of surprise and excitement deeply moved the volunteers. Many of the children eagerly shook hands and even embraced the volunteers, expressing their gratitude. Reflecting on the moment, Mathew said, "When the children started hugging us and thanking us for the unexpected gifts, we all felt immense happiness. It was an unforgettable experience."

Despite some minor challenges due to the limited number of volunteers, the event ran smoothly and concluded with a delicious lunch for all the children and volunteers.

Impact of the Event: Inspiring Hope for the Future

This charity event not only provided material assistance to 35 children but also offered them emotional support and motivation through interactive and educational activities. The children not only received learning and sports supplies but also gained valuable knowledge on health, time management, and environmental responsibility, inspiring them to aim higher for their future.

Kurians Mathew concluded, "I am grateful to IYDF for making a real difference in the lives of these children and the communities they live in. We look forward to future opportunities to support more children in need and offer them care and encouragement."

Through this event, IYDF and Vikon Export once again demonstrated their vital role in supporting vulnerable groups, promoting educational equality, and fostering community development. Moving forward, IYDF will continue to collaborate with compassionate organizations, expanding its charitable impact and helping more children in need, lighting the path to a hopeful future.

