IYDF and Vishnu Watch Co Join Forces to Bring Warmth and Care to Underprivileged Children

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 23: In a heartfelt initiative, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) partnered with Vishnu Watch Co to organize an outreach event dedicated to providing essential supplies and joyous experiences to underprivileged children near Channi Rama railway station. Led by Ajitesh Kumar Badyal, the event saw enthusiastic participation from volunteers including Aayan Quershi, Umesh Chouhan, Munish Sharma, Ankush Shakti, Suraj Sharma, Raman Mehra, Sameer Sharma, Sanam Gupta, Abu Sharma, Faiz Khan, Arun Mehra, and Danish Mahajan.

Extensive Support Through a Wide Range of Donations

The event delivered a variety of essential items to the children, including 15 bags of clothing, 20 bottles of shampoo, 30 kg of rice, 20 kg of wheat, 10 liters of cooking oil, 50 notebooks, 10 kg of Rajma (kidney beans), 3 kg of black gram, 3 kg of nutritional supplements, 36 bars of soap, 50 pairs of slippers, 100 pens, 5 kg of sugar, 2 cricket bats, 20 balls, 80 hand towels, 3 packs of beverages, and a selection of snacks including biscuits, candies, and chips. These supplies not only met the children's basic needs but also brought joy and additional support to their lives.

Engaging Activities Spread Joy and Build Bonds

During the event, 40 children eagerly participated in a range of engaging games and activities. Volunteers distributed clothing, snacks, and slippers, and organized fun games such as lemon races and musical chairs. The air was filled with laughter as the children enjoyed themselves, and prizes were awarded to recognize their enthusiasm and effort.

Volunteers Reflect on a Rewarding Experience

Following the event, Ajitesh Kumar Badyal and his team of volunteers expressed their deep satisfaction and joy. They cherished the time spent with the children, noting the profound fulfillment that comes from making a positive impact. The experience left a lasting impression on them, and they eagerly anticipate future opportunities to continue supporting these children.

A Continued Commitment to Spreading Warmth

IYDF and Vishnu Watch Co are dedicated to ongoing efforts to enhance the lives and education of underprivileged children. They plan to organize more such events in the future, encouraging broader participation from society in these endeavors. They invite more individuals and organizations to join them in contributing to a brighter future for these children.

This event not only provided material support but also instilled a sense of warmth and care in the children through meaningful interactions. The collaboration between IYDF and Vishnu Watch Co underscores the power of charitable work and highlights the importance of social responsibility and compassion for vulnerable communities.

