IYDF and Vivekanand Law Academy Unite to Empower Underprivileged Children with Hope and Support

New Delhi [India], August 23: On August 21, 2024, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) partnered with Vivekanand Law Academy to host a special charity event in Donar Chowk, Darbhanga, Bihar. This event aimed to provide essential support to underprivileged children at the Anganwadi Primary School. The initiative was organized by Vivek Kumar Gupta, with a dedicated volunteer team that included Pawan Kumar, Rohit Raj, Satyam Jha, and Saurabh Thakur. Together, they made a meaningful contribution to the success of this charitable mission.

The event took place at the Anganwadi Primary School in Bhram Asthan and was strongly supported by the school's head, Nirmala Devi. Starting at 10:30 AM and concluding at noon, the event welcomed 18 children, who experienced the warmth of community care and compassion throughout the day.

The aid distributed during the event included children's English books, picture books, snacks, candies, sports equipment like balls, jump ropes, badminton rackets, as well as essential food supplies such as rice and oil. These resources not only sparked the children's interest in learning but also provided practical support for their daily needs.

At the event, the volunteers organized a variety of engaging activities, including the distribution of educational materials, toy donations, and the sharing of snacks and groceries. Additionally, they joined the children in sports activities, creating a lively atmosphere filled with laughter and joy. These interactions enriched the children's extracurricular experiences and made them feel the kindness of the community.

The children expressed their happiness at the end of the event, particularly when they received the English books and sports gear. Their smiles were the best testament to the event's success. Nirmala Devi, the head of the Anganwadi Primary School, also expressed her gratitude to IYDF and Vivekanand Law Academy. She emphasized, "IYDF's actions speak louder than words; their tangible support will have a lasting impact on the children's growth and development."

The successful completion of this event highlights the commitment of IYDF and Vivekanand Law Academy to their social responsibilities. Looking forward, they plan to continue their collaboration to bring care and support to more underprivileged children, helping them step confidently toward a brighter future.

