IYDF and Volunteers Team Up to Uplift Vulnerable Children

Panchkula (Haryana) [India], August 6: Recently, a charitable event titled "Sawan ka Daan (Monsoon Donation) in Grace of Lord Shiva" was successfully concluded at the Ashiana Children's Home in Panchkula. Organized by Shubham Manchanda, the event aimed to provide support and care to vulnerable children, spreading societal compassion.

On the day of the event, Shubham Manchanda led a dedicated team of five volunteers: Shubham Sachdeva, Sumit Bhanj, Rahul Kumar, Vikas, and Kavita Manchanda. Their selfless efforts and dedication significantly contributed to the event's success.

This event was generously sponsored by Shubham Handloom. Children at the Ashiana Children's Home in Sector 16, Panchkula, gathered to experience the warmth and care extended by the community. Sonia Kumari, the head of Ashiana Children's Home, highly praised the event and expressed heartfelt gratitude.

Volunteers donated school shoes and stainless steel tiffin boxes, significantly improving the children's learning and living conditions. The event took place from 4:15 PM to 5:00 PM. It began with volunteers introducing IYDF and explaining the importance of education and excelling in both studies and extracurricular activities. Following this, the volunteers engaged the children in a fun classroom game called "Sit-Stand," filling the room with laughter and joy.

Guided and organized by IYDF, the event saw the participation of 50 students. IYDF is committed to supporting vulnerable children and ensuring they grow up in a nurturing environment. Through this event, IYDF and community volunteers jointly conveyed the power of love, encouraging children to dream big and face the future with confidence.

We look forward to more people joining the cause of charity, bringing warmth and hope to society.

