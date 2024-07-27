IYDF and WILD DOGS Host Charity Fun Day at SUNRISING YOUTH

India PR Distribution

Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 27: A heartwarming charity event hosted by the sports brand WILD DOGS was successfully held at the SUNRISING YOUTH organization (orphanage) in Kurunool. This event aimed to provide essential supplies and delicious food to the children at the orphanage, while also bringing them joy through games.

The event was organized by Kodanda Rami Reddy Perugu, with volunteers Srikanth Reddy Munugala, Sekhar Reddy Perugu, Sirisha, and Sudarshan. Together, they prepared rice, beans, cereals, and oil for the orphanage, along with candies, cakes, bread, biscuits, and chocolates for the children.

The event began at 5:30 PM on July 23, 2024, and the atmosphere was warm and lively. The children received various delicious foods and gifts, and participated in games organized by the volunteers. The venue was filled with laughter and joy as volunteers and children played together, strengthening their bonds.

Kodanda Rami Reddy Perugu stated, "We hope this event brings joy to the children and helps alleviate some of their daily challenges. We are grateful to all the volunteers for their selfless dedication and to WILD DOGS for their support."

The success of this event not only provided material assistance to the children at the orphanage but also brought them emotional warmth. SUNRISING YOUTH expressed gratitude to everyone involved and looks forward to organizing more such activities in the future to help and support the underprivileged in society.

