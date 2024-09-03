IYDF and Yaazhvar Studio And Music Academy Bring Joy and Support to Children in Bangalore

PNN

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], September 3: The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), in collaboration with Yaazhvar Studio And Music Academy, hosted a heartwarming charity event today at Ashanilaya Orphanage. The event was designed to provide essential supplies and create a joyful experience for 20 children through interactive games and musical performances.

Event Overview

The event was organized by Max Million M, with enthusiastic support from a team of volunteers, including Michael Raj, Sujatha Kasturi, Ajay Paul, Roshan, Sunanda, Deepika, Praveen, Bharath, and Jake. The event took place at Ashanilaya Orphanage, located at 20th G Cross Rd, Gowda Muniswamy Garden, Ejipura, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560047. The contact person for the orphanage, Elizabeth, can be reached at 918870660973.

Aid Provided

With the support of Yaazhvar Studio And Music Academy, the event provided a variety of essential supplies, including 20 school bags, water bottles, lunch boxes, Doms geometry boxes, extra-large notebooks (200 pages), long notebooks (200 pages), and ballpoint pens. Additionally, the children received 25 kg of rice (individually packed into 20 portions) and 15 kg of beans (also packed into 20 portions). For recreational activities, 4 jump ropes, 2 packs of balloons, 1 pack of cups, and 6 packs of chocolates were provided. A lunch of chicken fried rice was also shared among the 25 participants, including the children, staff, and volunteers.

Interactive Activities

The event featured various interactive games, such as "Dog and the Bone," building cup towers with balloons, and constructing pyramids with cups. These activities not only enhanced the children's motor skills but also encouraged teamwork. Volunteers engaged the children in conversations about their favorite things and performed songs for them. The event concluded with a shared meal, strengthening the bond between the children and volunteers.

Organizer's Reflection

Max Million M expressed his satisfaction with the event, stating, "This was our first time hosting such an event for the children at the orphanage, and we thoroughly enjoyed the experience. Seeing the smiles on the children's faces as they participated in the activities brought us immense joy. We all face challenges in life, but when we played with these children, everyone forgot their worries and experienced true happiness."

Feedback from the Orphanage

Ashanilaya Orphanage expressed deep gratitude for the event. The abundance of supplies and the engaging activities were highly appreciated by both the children and the staff. The event not only met the children's material needs but also provided emotional comfort and joy.

This event highlighted the commitment of IYDF and Yaazhvar Studio And Music Academy to the well-being and happiness of children. We look forward to organizing more events like this in the future, bringing hope and joy to more children in need.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor