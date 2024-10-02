IYDF and Yoganta Technologies Bring Warmth and Joy to Hyderabad Orphanage

PNN

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 2: The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), in partnership with Yoganta Technologies Private Limited, organized a charitable event at Jeevodaya Home for Children in Hyderabad. The event was aimed at providing 20 orphaned girls with essential supplies and hosting interactive games, offering both material support and emotional care.

Dedication from the Volunteer Team

Led by Raushan Yoganta, the event received enthusiastic support from a group of volunteers, including Ameya Nive, Chahat Sharma, Kumari Ankita, Alok Kumar, and Raushan Kumar. Each of them actively contributed to the event by distributing supplies and engaging the children in a series of activities designed to brighten their day.

Held at Jeevodaya Home For Children under the coordination of Ms. Gudapati Nirmala, the event provided a wide range of supplies to improve the children's living and learning conditions. The volunteers dedicated their time and efforts to ensuring the girls felt cared for and supported throughout the event.

Donations that Met the Children's Needs

The event featured donations tailored to meet the basic needs of the children, including food and learning materials. The supplies provided included rice, lentils, notebooks, pencils, erasers, rulers, biscuits, Fruity juice, and toys. These items not only catered to their everyday necessities but also helped enhance their learning environment. Each care package was thoughtfully prepared, and the joy on the girls' faces reflected their appreciation for these generous gifts.

Fun-Filled Activities: Learning through Play

In addition to the material donations, the volunteers organized a variety of engaging activities designed to bring joy and help the girls learn new skills. The activities included:

Yoga sessions: The girls were guided through basic yoga poses that promoted flexibility, coordination, and relaxation. The session provided both physical and mental benefits, helping the children feel calm and energized.

Geometric shape matching puzzles: This activity challenged the girls' problem-solving skills and helped develop their logical thinking, while also making learning fun and interactive.

Blow tube game: In this playful competition, the girls tested their lung capacity by keeping a ball floating in the air using a tube, adding an element of friendly rivalry and laughter to the event.

Ring toss game: A crowd favorite, this classic game encouraged the girls to focus and hone their hand-eye coordination while having fun together.

The activities created an atmosphere filled with laughter, and the girls enjoyed the opportunity to play, learn, and connect with each other and the volunteers.

Reflections on the Event

Reflecting on the event, Raushan Yoganta shared, "Hosting this charity event at the orphanage gave me an overwhelming sense of joy and fulfillment. Seeing the children's smiles, I realized how small acts of kindness can make a huge difference in their lives. It reminded me to be grateful for the privileges I have and deepened my connection to humanity. Through giving, we all receive love, hope, and the satisfaction of making a positive impact."

The volunteers also expressed their appreciation for the opportunity to engage with the children. They felt that their efforts not only brought joy to the girls but also enriched their own lives by reinforcing the value of kindness and compassion.

Looking Ahead with Hope

Through this partnership between IYDF and Yoganta Technologies, the children at Jeevodaya Home For Children received not only the material support they needed but also a sense of belonging and care. The event fostered a deeper connection between the children and the wider community, giving them hopes for a brighter future.

IYDF looks forward to continuing its work with more companies and individuals to provide similar support to children in need, spreading warmth, love, and optimism as they strive to create a better tomorrow for all.

