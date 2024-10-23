IYDF and Yogic Culture Bring Health and Creativity to Children at Nigam Pratibha Vidyalaya

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 23: On October 18, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) teamed up with Yogic Culture to host an energetic and caring charity event at Nigam Pratibha Vidyalaya in Sangam Vihar. The event aimed to support 125 children by providing essential living supplies and educational materials, while also promoting their physical and mental well-being through interactive activities. With a focus on sports, art, and mental health training, the children not only received material assistance but also experienced joy and personal growth.

Full Commitment from Organizers and Volunteers

The event was organized by Rahul Swadha of Yogic Culture, with a dedicated team of volunteers that included Vijay Tiwary, Tabassam Khan, Kusum Tiwary, Shalini Kumari, and Anurag Pandey. Their collective efforts and compassion ensured the success of the event, bringing warmth and care to every child involved.

Generous Donations Meeting Children's Basic Needs

IYDF and Yogic Culture thoughtfully prepared a wide range of essential living and educational supplies for the event. These included rice, wheat, oil, pencils, erasers, sharpeners, scales, pencil cases, water bottles, biscuits, and Mandala art books. These items not only helped improve the children's daily lives but also supported their educational needs. The Mandala art books, in particular, provided a fun and creative outlet, allowing the children to experience the joy of artistic expression while offering a way to relieve stress and spark creativity.

Diverse Activities to Energize Body and Mind

Throughout the day, volunteers organized a variety of interactive activities, including cricket, football, Khokho (a traditional Indian game), badminton, singing, music performances, and yoga sessions. Additionally, the children participated in mental health workshops designed to help them better manage the challenges they face in their daily lives. A standout feature of the event was the Mandala art activity, where the children expressed their emotions through intricate designs, discovering the unique charm of art creation.

The children fully immersed themselves in the activities, while the volunteers actively engaged and interacted with them. The atmosphere was filled with laughter and excitement, as the children not only exercised their bodies but also built team spirit and self-confidence through these experiences.

Gratitude from the School and Reflections from Volunteers

Neha Kumri, the head of Nigam Pratibha Vidyalaya, expressed her gratitude for the event: "IYDF and Yogic Culture have not only provided material support for the children but have also inspired them through these diverse activities. The children gained so much happiness and knowledge from this event, which is vital to their growth."

After the event, organizer Rahul Swadha shared his reflections: "This aid event was incredibly successful. It gave us a deeper understanding of the real challenges faced by underprivileged children. This was more than just material aidit was a spiritual awakening. The smiles on the children's faces and their positive attitudes showed us how even small actions can create significant changes in their lives."

Conclusion and Looking Forward

This joint initiative between IYDF and Yogic Culture brought both material improvement and mental encouragement to the children of Nigam Pratibha Vidyalaya. IYDF plans to continue collaborating with more organizations like Yogic Culture to provide support and assistance to children in need. Through such charitable efforts, children not only gain valuable resources for their education and well-being but also benefit from the continued spread of compassion within society.

Every participant in this event felt the power and meaning of charitable action. The joy of the children and the dedication of the volunteers made this event a heartwarming and unforgettable experience.

