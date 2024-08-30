IYDF and Yogic Culture Bring Warmth and Care to Children in South Delhi's Adivasi Community

PNN

New Delhi [India], August 30: The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), in collaboration with Yogic Culture, organized a charitable event in the Adivasi community of Lajpat Nagar II, South Delhi. The event, aimed at providing essential supplies and emotional support to underprivileged children, was hosted by Rahul Swadha on 27 August 2024 at 4:00 PM. The event was warmly received by the local community.

A dynamic team of five volunteersNeha Kumari, Bilku Kumar, Aadya Raj, Sourav Kumar, and Shivam Kumarplayed an active role in the event, which brought joy and much-needed resources to 30 children from the impoverished community.

The aid provided during the event covered a wide range of items, including sketchbooks, colored pencils, drawing paper, watercolors, painting kits, gift boxes of biscuits, chocolates, and sports equipment like badminton sets, arrows, Ludo boards, chess sets, and volleyballs. These supplies not only supported the children's educational needs but also added vibrancy to their leisure activities.

The atmosphere at the event was lively, with volunteers leading the children in a series of engaging activities, including yoga, meditation, one-legged races, frog jump games, Ludo, and badminton matches. Each activity was filled with laughter and joy, as the children bonded and enjoyed themselves.

Reflecting on the event, Rahul Swadha shared, "This was an incredible experience. Visiting the slum areas to gather students and serve them was deeply rewarding. Seeing the smiles on the children's faces made all the effort worthwhile. The sense of fulfillment we felt from the children's satisfaction was immeasurable."

The volunteers also expressed their heartfelt sentiments, noting that bringing happiness to these children was an immense honor. Through their interactions, they were touched and inspired by the experience.

The collaboration between IYDF and Yogic Culture not only provided material aid to the children of this underprivileged community but, more importantly, made them feel the love and support of society. IYDF remains committed to its mission of helping more children and ensuring they have a brighter future.

