IYDF Collaborates with Charitable Enterprises for Donation Drive in Dihi Latehar

Latehar (Jharkhand) [India], July 22: On July 19, 2024, at 16:00, a donation drive organized by IYDF in partnership with the charitable enterprise TR Construction and Design from Jharkhand, India, was successfully held in the Dihi Latehar area. The event was led by Tanzilur Rahman, the head of TR Construction and Design, accompanied by four local philanthropists: Jamshed Alam, M Rahman, Ahadullah, and Faisal Alam.

Tanzilur Rahman and his team distributed essential supplies to children from impoverished families in the area, including rice, flour, oil, and salt. During the event, Rahman highlighted that due to various factors, many families in the region have low incomes, relying primarily on manual labor and service industry jobs for meager wages. Additionally, the continuous rise in prices in recent years has further increased the financial strain on these families.

As a socially responsible enterprise, TR Construction and Design is dedicated to assisting local impoverished families. Mr. Rahman promised that TR Construction and Design will continue to collaborate with IYDF in the future to support these families and create a joyful and happy childhood for their children.

This initiative not only provided immediate relief but also demonstrated TR Construction and Design's proactive approach to social responsibility. The company remains committed to improving the living conditions of impoverished families and contributing to the harmonious development of society.

With continued efforts, the future looks brighter for the children of Dihi Latehar.

