IYDF in India: Jiyoti Optical Hosts Charitable Event at Panjara Por Mahajan Foundation to Support Child Development

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], August 12: On August 12, 2024, Jiyoti Optical, a philanthropic enterprise, in collaboration with dedicated volunteers, successfully hosted a heartwarming charitable event at the Panjara Por Mahajan Foundation. The event, held from 4:45 PM to 6:30 PM, aimed to support the education and growth of 60 community children by providing them with essential stationery and food supplies.

The event was organized by Pratik Vaghela, who also served as the recipient unit's representative. He led a team of compassionate volunteers including Vrutti Vaghela, Daksh Vaghela, pooja vaghela and Sarman Vaghela. Their collective efforts and enthusiasm infused the event with warmth and compassion.

At the event, Jiyoti Optical generously prepared an array of donations for the children. The stationery items included a set of pencils, erasers, sharpeners, and rulers, colored markers, colored pencils, coloring books, water bottles, and pencil cases. Food items distributed were biscuits, Munch chocolates, wafers, roasted peanuts (Haldiram's), and jelly sticks. Additionally, the children received staple foods such as green gram, potatoes, and rice.

The event was filled with engaging activities where volunteers interacted with the children, organizing poetry recitals, alphabet learning sessions, and individual introductions. The children spent a joyful and memorable afternoon, filled with laughter and learning.

After the event, Pratik Vaghela expressed his sentiments, saying, "We were deeply blessed by the children's happiness." The event not only made the children feel loved and cared for but also allowed the volunteers to experience the joy of giving. Jiyoti Optical's initiative exemplified how social warmth and compassion can illuminate a child's future.

The success of this event highlighted Jiyoti Optical's commitment to corporate social responsibility and showcased the community's dedication to supporting child development. The hope is that more businesses and individuals will join in these efforts, contributing to the well-being and future of children, and building a better tomorrow for everyone.

Through such initiatives, IYDF and its partners continue to make a tangible difference in the lives of vulnerable children, providing them with the resources and support they need to thrive.

