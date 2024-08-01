IYDF in India Successful Aid Event for Underprivileged Children Attracts Many Volunteers

India PR Distribution

Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 1: An aid event aimed at supporting underprivileged children was successfully held in Kishanpur village, Mathura. Organized by Dr Premveer Singh and generously sponsored by AIIMS Pharmacy, the event took place at the Child Education and Care Centre.

A total of 163 volunteers and beneficiaries participated in the event, which featured a variety of engaging activities that attracted many enthusiastic participants. The organizers emphasized that the success of the event was largely due to the hard work and dedication of the volunteers, who played a crucial role in its smooth execution.

On the day of the event, volunteers worked collaboratively to provide a range of aid materials to the children. These included crackers, cakes, chips, pasta, golden chocolates, biscuits, books, Natraj erasers and sharpeners, ballpoint pens, children's books, fresh food, tissues, and socks. Additionally, volunteers organized games and educational talks to help the children understand the importance of education.

To ensure the children had an enjoyable day, the event included several fun activities. Volunteers not only played games with the children but also delivered educational talks that highlighted the significance of education in their lives. This approach enriched the children's knowledge and boosted their confidence for the future.

Surendra, the head of the beneficiary organization, expressed deep gratitude for the volunteers' selfless contributions and noted that the event brought new hope and opportunities to the children at the orphanage. The event provided not only tangible assistance but also emotional warmth and encouragement to the children.

The success of this event showcased the community's commitment to supporting underprivileged children and laid a solid foundation for future similar activities. We look forward to more volunteers and members of the community continuing to support and participate in such charitable initiatives, bringing more warmth and hope to children in need.

