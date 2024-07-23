IYDF India and Coimbatore Gowtham Tools and Hardware Organize Humanitarian Aid Event Bringing Warmth to Thakral's Children's Home

BusinessWire India

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 23: On July 21, from 1:30 PM to 2:30 PM, employees of Coimbatore Gowtham Tools and Hardware, led by company head Anand, orchestrated a meaningful humanitarian aid event at Thakral's Children's Home (orphanage) on Koil Palayam Road in NGGO Colony, Coimbatore.

The event saw enthusiastic participation from two dedicated volunteers: Ananda Raj Boovase and Mary Jayapoul. They collaborated to provide food, snacks, fruits, and educational materials such as geometry boxes to the children at the orphanage. These supplies were not only aimed at meeting the children's basic needs but also enriching their learning resources, providing greater support and assistance for their growth.

At the event, Anand and the volunteers interacted with the children, learning about their lives and studies, and encouraging them to stay positive and pursue their dreams. The children's faces lit up with joy, and the atmosphere was filled with warmth and emotion.

It is worth mentioning that this event received full support from IYDF, which provided professional guidance and assistance to ensure the event's smooth execution.

This aid event not only showcased Coimbatore Gowtham Tools and Hardware's sense of social responsibility as a philanthropic enterprise but also warmed the hearts of the children at Thakral's Children's Home. It is hoped that such acts of kindness will inspire more people from all walks of life to get involved and bring more care and support to those in need.

