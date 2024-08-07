IYDF India and Corporate Philanthropy Transforms Lives by Bringing Yoga to Community Children

VMPL

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 7: Recently, Divy Ashish Yoga Sansthan (AN Yoga Institute) organized a special community service event in Sec-J Aliganj, providing free yoga classes to 20 local children. This event, led by Mohd. Umar, saw enthusiastic participation from volunteers including lawyer Vivek Pandey, Dr. Shivam, Manjari, and Shivam Verma.

The event encompassed a variety of activities, including yoga sessions, breathing exercises, meditation practices, group games, and cognitive activities. Volunteers also prepared healthy snacks and nuts and provided professional equipment such as yoga mats and yoga blocks, ensuring every child could participate fully and benefit from the experience.

Ashish Sharm, the beneficiary representative, expressed his gratitude: "I am thankful to IYDF and all the volunteers for their selfless contribution. These activities are extremely beneficial for the children's physical and mental well-being."

Mohd. Umar, the event organizer, shared his thoughts: "Organizing this event has been a truly meaningful experience. Seeing the joy and enthusiasm on the children's faces as they engaged in various activities was deeply moving. Contributing to their physical and mental health through yoga and healthy living practices makes me incredibly proud."

Lawyer Vivek Pandey added: "These moments reinforce the importance of community service and inspire us to continue making a positive impact on the lives of those in need."

The success of this event was made possible by the strong support of Divy Ashish Yoga Sansthan. As a company dedicated to promoting a healthy lifestyle, Divy Ashish Yoga Sansthan remains attentive to community needs, demonstrating a strong sense of corporate social responsibility through such charitable activities.

This event not only enhanced the children's physical fitness and mental health but also sparked their interest and understanding of yoga. The volunteers are committed to organizing similar events in the future, aiming to assist more children and families in need.

Divy Ashish Yoga Sansthan once again showcased its role as a socially responsible corporate entity, pledging to continue serving the community and striving to bring health and happiness to more people.

This event was more than just a yoga class; it was a heartwarming exchange of care and compassion. Through their selfless dedication, Divy Ashish Yoga Sansthan and all the volunteers warmed the hearts of every child, earning widespread acclaim and support from the community.

