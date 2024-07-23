IYDF India and Rahul Timber Host Charity Event in Vikash Nagar, Purnia

BusinessWire India

Purnia (Bihar) [India], July 23: On July 19, 2024, the philanthropic company Rahul Timber successfully orchestrated a charity event at Samaj Rachna Kendra in Purnia, Bihar. Organized by Priyesh Singh, the event saw the participation of four dedicated volunteers: Aman Raj, Kishan Anand, Satyam Kumar, and Ankit Singh.

During the event, volunteers handed out a variety of essential supplies to the community, including rice, cooking oil, notebooks, pens, pencils, sharpeners, erasers, and biscuits. The distribution of these items aimed to assist families in need and alleviate their daily burdens.

Sponsored by IYDF, this event highlighted the collective support and commitment of various sectors towards philanthropic efforts. Through this initiative, Rahul Timber demonstrated its sense of social responsibility and compassion, further promoting community harmony and development.

The event not only provided tangible assistance to the community residents but also spread love and warmth, inspiring more people to get involved in charitable activities and contribute to building a better society.

