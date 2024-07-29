IYDF (India): Pest Control Innovation Aids Children with Mental Disabilities in Gurgaon Orphanage

India PR Distribution

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], July 29: Today at 11:00 AM, Pest Control Innovation led a significant humanitarian aid initiative in Gurgaon. This event was dedicated to supporting children with mental disabilities living in a local orphanage.

Spearheaded by Dharmendra Singh, and supported by dedicated volunteers Nidhi Singh, Jay Prakash, Ameer, Romesh, and Nilesh Kumar, the team thoughtfully assembled a variety of aid supplies such as groceries, meals, snacks, health drinks, and fresh vegetables.

Dharmendra Singh shared, "Our aim with these activities is to offer tangible support to these children, allowing them to experience the compassion and warmth of our community. We also aspire for more businesses and individuals to join in such charitable endeavors, fostering a more harmonious society."

Volunteer Nidhi Singh expressed, "It is a profound honor to be part of this event. Witnessing the children's smiles makes every effort worthwhile."

The event not only offered essential supplies to the children in the orphanage but also enveloped them in societal care and kindness. With professional support and guidance from the IYDF (International Youth Development Foundation), the event was seamlessly organized and executed.

Pest Control Innovation announced their commitment to continue organizing similar charitable events in the future, aiming to broaden their social impact and assist even more individuals in need.

The initiative garnered widespread acclaim and support from local residents and various social sectors, with many expressing their eagerness to participate in future charitable efforts.

