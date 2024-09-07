IYDF Joins Forces with Rambo Event Management to Empower Children and Illuminate Their Future

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 7: Moradabad, India - August 18, 2024 - In a heartwarming initiative, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) collaborated with Rambo Event Management Moradabad to organise a special charity event aimed at supporting local children in the Chakkar Ki Milak area of Moradabad. The event at 2:15 PM was designed to provide essential learning and living supplies while inspiring the children's creativity and confidence through a drawing competition.

The event was led by Saleem Ahmad and supported by a dedicated team of volunteers, including Saqlen Hasan, Faheem, Nida Rifat, Rihan Malik, and photographer Razi Hasan, who captured the day's memorable moments. The event took place at P.K. Classes in Chakkar Ki Milak, benefiting children from the Children Institute.

Comprehensive Support with Thoughtful Donations

The charity event provided 28 children with extensive supplies, including educational materials like backpacks, notebooks, sketchbooks, pencils, sharpeners, erasers, pens, rulers, pencil cases, and art supplies. Additionally, the children received living essentials such as socks, slippers, wristbands, umbrellas, handkerchiefs, and basic food items like wheat, flour, rice, pasta, and salt. The volunteers distributed these items and organised a drawing competition, allowing the children to express themselves creatively through art.

Heartfelt Reflections and Future Aspirations

After the event, the volunteers shared their feelings of fulfilment and joy. Seeing the smiles on the children's faces and their excitement over the new supplies brought immense satisfaction to everyone involved. Many expressed their eagerness to participate in more such charitable activities in the future.

Event organizer Saleem Ahmad extended his gratitude to IYDF for their support, which made it possible to bring warmth and care to these deserving children. He emphasized that this event did more than provide material assistanceit ignited a spark of hope in the children for their future.

A Joint Effort for a Brighter Tomorrow

The collaboration between IYDF and Rambo Event Management showcased a collective commitment to creating a better life for disadvantaged children. As Saleem Ahmad poignantly remarked, "The smiles on the children's faces are our greatest reward, and everything we do is to help them build a brighter future." IYDF remains dedicated to its mission, continuing to bring love and warmth to children in need through future charitable endeavours.

