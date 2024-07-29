IYDF Joins Hands with Indian Enterprises to Provide Humanitarian Aid to Orphanage Children

India PR Distribution

Thane (Maharashtra) [India], July 29: Today, Murshid Ansari, the owner of Marcos Company, led a volunteer team to provide heartfelt aid to the children of Hifzul Quran Orphanage in Mumbra Thane. This humanitarian aid event was organized by Marcos Company with guidance and support from the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF).

The volunteer team included Khurshid Ansari, Numan Shaikh, and Saffan Shaikh, who actively participated in the event, helping to distribute supplies and interact with the children. They provided various aid materials, including 15 blankets, 15 grocery packages, 15 packs of biscuits, 15 bottles of juice, 15 raincoats, and 15 umbrellas.

Murshid Ansari stated, "We are delighted to support these children in need. Our goal is to let them feel the care and warmth of society. We thank IYDF for their support, which made this event possible."

The head of Hifzul Quran Orphanage expressed heartfelt gratitude for the event, praising the generosity of Marcos Company and the volunteers, which brought hope and joy to the children.

This event not only provided essential supplies to the orphanage children but also raised community awareness about charitable efforts. Marcos Company affirmed their continued commitment to social responsibility and plans to conduct more aid activities to help those in need.

About Marcos Company

Marcos Company is a socially responsible enterprise actively involved in various charitable activities, providing support and assistance to vulnerable groups. The company's leader, Murshid Ansari, emphasizes their ongoing role in promoting social harmony and progress.

About IYDF

The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting the comprehensive development and social responsibility of youth. By guiding and supporting various charitable activities, IYDF aims to improve societal conditions.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by India PR Distribution.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor