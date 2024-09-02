IYDF Joins Hands with Ronak Lamps to Bring Warmth and Joy to Orphans at Atma Jyoti Vikas Samiti

PNN

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 2: On the afternoon of August 30, 2024, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) and Ronak Lamps came together to host a heartfelt charity event at the Atma Jyoti Vikas Samiti orphanage in Gwalior.

The event, organized by Ronak Madnani, saw a dedicated team of volunteers, including Golu Parihar, Deepshikha Parihar, Harshita Yadav, Prashant Aloriya, and Varun Kumar, unite to bring warmth and care to 25 orphans.

Ronak Lamps, the primary sponsor of the event, generously provided a wide range of essential items, including three ceiling fans, badminton sets, 30 packs of dried fruits, 30 packets of biscuits, 30 packs of instant noodles, three cans of mustard oil, 30 chocolates, 10 kilograms of sugar, 10 kilograms of flour, and 30 packs of chips. These items not only met the children's daily needs but also added some small joys to their lives.

The event was held at the orphanage located in the Kalpi Bridge, Gole Ka Mandir area of Gwalior, under the care of Atma Jyoti Vikas Samiti, led by Sheela Modi. The day was not just about distributing supplies; it was a celebration filled with joy and laughter. The children, guided by the volunteers, eagerly participated in quizzes, dance, singing, and fun activities, creating an atmosphere of cheerfulness and excitement.

During the event, Ronak Madnani expressed his joy and fulfillment: "I am incredibly happy and satisfied to work alongside IYDF and these enthusiastic volunteers. Their dedication and energy have deeply touched me. Seeing the smiles on the children's faces reinforces our commitment to continue bringing warmth and hope into their lives."

This event showcased the deep care and commitment of both IYDF and Ronak Lamps to society. The selfless efforts and active participation of the volunteers not only provided material support to the children but also filled their hearts with joy and hope. The event allowed the children at the orphanage to feel the love and care from all corners of society, and it gave all participants a profound sense of satisfaction and happiness in helping others. Moving forward, IYDF and Ronak Lamps will continue their collaboration, working together to bring warmth and care to even more children in need.

