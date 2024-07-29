IYDF Joins Hands with Socially Conscious Enterprises to Provide Humanitarian Aid to Underprivileged Children

India PR Distribution

Vishakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 29: The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) collaborated with the socially conscious company Skml Seafoods Supply to conduct a significant humanitarian aid event, bringing much-needed supplies to the Mana Kutumbam Children's Home.

The event was organized by Mayalapi Raj, the head of Skml Seafoods Supply, who meticulously planned and coordinated the event. The initiative was actively supported by five dedicated volunteers: Ven, Ravi, Raj, Dhanes, and Dhana. These volunteers selflessly contributed their time and effort to bring warmth and care to the children.

The event took place in the village of Gollala Tallavalsa, Visakhapatnam, specifically at Tallavalasa, Bheemunipatnam, Near Dorathota, Andhra Pradesh 531163. Mana Kutumbam Children's Home is a local institution dedicated to helping underprivileged children by providing essential living and educational support.

During this aid event, the volunteers prepared a large number of living and educational supplies for the children, including bags of rice, various groceries, and school bags. These supplies will significantly improve the children's living conditions and help them better face future challenges.

On the day of the event, the volunteers not only distributed supplies but also interacted with the children, bringing them joy and hope. This event was not just about material aid but also about providing emotional support, allowing the children to feel the care and warmth of society.

Mayalapi Raj stated, "We hope that through such activities, we can bring more help and support to these children. In the future, we will continue to join hands with various sectors of society to carry out more meaningful charitable activities."

IYDF has always been committed to improving the living and educational conditions of children in impoverished areas and calls on more social forces to join in charitable causes to create a better future for these children.

