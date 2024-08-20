IYDF Launches Charity Drive: Spreading Love and Hope to Underprivileged Students

PNN

Sheohar (Bihar) [India], August 20: In a heartwarming initiative, the Dumri Foundation in Sheohar district, Bihar, hosted a special charity event organized by a dedicated team of volunteers from Ayesha Electronic. Led by Md Sahil, the volunteer team included Shahid Raza, Santosh Kumar, Sunny Kumar, and Rahul Kumar. Together, they brought an afternoon filled with joy, education, and essential support to local underprivileged children.

Held at Near Main Road, Nayagaon, Sheohar, Bihar, India (843329), the event saw active participation from 20 children under the guidance of Manish Kumar Singh. The activities commenced at 4:00 PM, with volunteers distributing rice, noodles, bags, notebooks, and various snacks to address the children's basic needs while also offering them a comforting touch of warmth.

Beyond the material support, the volunteers meticulously planned educational and recreational activities, creating an environment where the children could grow through fun and learning. These games and lessons not only provided academic assistance but also made the children feel cared for and valued by society.

Md Sahil shared his enthusiasm for the event, stating, "Organizing this event for the children was truly wonderful! It brought them happiness, excitement, and a sense of belonging. Seeing their smiles made every effort worthwhile."

Guided and supported by the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), this charity drive aimed to sow seeds of hope for the children's future by meeting their immediate needs and uplifting their spirits. IYDF is committed to bringing light and hope to those most in need through various forms of aid.

This event not only highlighted the social responsibility of IYDF and Ayesha Electronic but also demonstrated their long-term commitment to education and charitable causes. Looking forward, they will continue to champion meaningful charitable actions worldwide, extending help and support to more underprivileged students.

