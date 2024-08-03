IYDF Organizes Charity Event to Support Children at Special Orphanage

India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], August 3: The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) held a special charity event at the Madhurmayee Adarsha Siksha Niketan orphanage. The event was organized by Yogesh Singh, head of Synchrocity Music School, with the goal of bringing warmth and care to the children at this unique orphanage.

Taking place at the orphanage adjacent to Jharapada Special Jail, the children have lost their guardians due to their parents' incarceration. To ensure these children grow up healthy, the Indian government has placed them in this orphanage. Owing to their unique circumstances, these children face societal stigma and often struggle with low self-esteem and loneliness.

The event was strongly supported by several volunteers, including Pitabash Mohanty, Deepak Gochhayat, Pragnya Sonal, Lalima Mohanty, and Tejas Mohanty. They brought a variety of aid supplies for the children, such as school shoes, drawing books and paints, notebooks, pens, pencils, badminton sets, kids' rackets and balls, food, and candies.

Starting at 5 PM and lasting until 7:30 PM, the event featured a range of activities, including introductions with the children, dance, music, and singing, as well as the distribution of aid materials and food. Volunteers engaged with the children through singing and dancing, aiming to convey goodwill through their actions and help the children feel less isolated.

Volunteers not only provided material support but also created a vibrant and joyful atmosphere. They hoped the event would bring joy to the children and raise awareness and understanding within society about this special group.

After the event, Yogesh Singh expressed, "It's hard to put into words, but this is something we've always wanted to do." Volunteers echoed his sentiments, expressing hope that the event would make the children feel loved and cared for.

This event brought joy and warmth to the orphanage children and conveyed a message of compassion and kindness to society. IYDF remains committed to helping more children in need, ensuring they grow up in a nurturing and understanding environment.

